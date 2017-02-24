Kia redesigns the uplevel Cadenza sedan for 2017, with prices starting at $31,990

Three years after it was introduced, the Kia Cadenza has been fully redesigned for 2017. The ride has been refined for less harshness over rough surfaces, and interior materials have been improved, using small details to great advantage.
This full-size premium sedan comes in three trims, priced from $31,990 to $44,390, and offers one powertrain, a 290-horsepower 3.3-liter V-6 mated to an all-new eight-speed Sportmatic transmission with front-wheel drive.
The Sportmatic – with paddle shifters on the steering wheel – is designed for outstanding fuel economy, responsive power, and seamless shifting. The four-wheel independent suspension is newly refined to deliver an athletic yet smooth ride. All models are EPA rated for 20 mpg city/28 highway/23 combined.
All versions are well-equipped and roomy, with the top-end Limited able to pass for higher-priced competitors. Power trunk opening and closing, a head-up display, rear side sunshades, a power rear sunshade, upgraded leather upholstery and heated rear seats set the Limited apart.
The driver can open or close the Smart Power Trunk without leaving the driver’s seat, and open the trunk by standing behind the Cadenza with the Smart Key for more than three seconds. A soft-touch feature slowly and securely closes the trunk.
My Cadenza was a Limited in Granite Brown with Black and White interior, with Piano Black and exclusive new Black Pearl Woodgrain trim on the door panels, the dash, and the center console – a very striking combination.
The redesigned Cadenza is more elegant and a little sportier, with an emphasis on pampering rather than spirited driving. A classic analog clock adds a touch of elegance to the center stack.
Six exterior colors are available, including Silky Silver and Gravity Blue, with brown, black, or white interior depending on the model and exterior color chosen.
The flowing exterior has more brightwork, emphasizing the line from taillight to taillight across the trunk lid, the integrated exhaust outlets, the lower rear quarter panels, the lower door edges, door handles, window surrounds, and fog light housing, the top of the concave “tiger nose” grille from headlight to headlight, lower grille and vertical grille fins.
Bold touches include LED lighting, and a sleek aerodynamic shape that gives the illusion of movement even when stationary. The daytime running lights and newly designed “piano key” LED taillights feature a distinctive Z-shaped design, making an impression coming and going.
A slightly longer roofline and wheelbase result in more passenger space. Headroom is 38.5 inches in the front and 37.6 inches in the rear; and there is 45.5 inches of legroom in the front and 37.2 inches in the rear. Even when the Easy Entry system, part of the Integrated Memory System, moves the seat back for the driver, there is still enough room for the rear passenger’s knees.
The 19-inch Dark Satin alloy wheels had five sets of four spokes – wide spokes flanking narrower spokes – and wore low-profile premium Michelin tires.
With a softer interior more focused on hand-crafted-looking details and upgraded materials, the Cadenza is the ultimate in pampering with a suede headliner – white in my tester; luxurious tucked white Nappa leather seating (heated and cooled) with diamond-quilted seat and side bolsters; an extendable driver’s seat cushion; stitched leather on the wide wrap-around dash and the door panels; and a wireless smartphone charging pad.
The driver’s seat is lower for improved headroom, which is wasted on me, as I have to raise the seat to see over the steering wheel.
My Cadenza had Kia’s UVO infotainment system including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with Voice-Command Navigation (with real-time traffic and highway conditions from SiriusXM Traffic) and an eight-inch screen with rear camera display, AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM audio, HD radio.
UVO services include Parking Minder (finds your car in a crowded lot or garage), diagnostic checks (makes service appointment if needed), Emergency Assistance (calls 911 if air bags deploy, sends vehicle’s location), hands-free calling, audio functions, My Car Zone, and much more.
My Car Zone keeps track of the vehicle using settings for speed limits, curfews, and boundaries, and alerts the owner if the limits are exceeded – excellent for keeping an eye on young drivers. I wish I had had these features for my teens.
The Harmon Kardon Quantum Logic audio system with 12 speakers has 630 watts of power and Clari-Fi technology to restore the quality of compressed, digitized tracks for crisp, clear sound, rounded out the infotainment system in a most-pleasant manner.
Cadenza has plenty of small-item storage, including a deep glove compartment, door pockets, a two-level center console (with power outlet), covered tray under the center stack, and an overhead compartment for sunglasses or other small items.
The trunk holds 16 cubic feet of cargo, larger than most sedans. The rear seat, however, doesn’t fold to expand the hauling area.
An abundance of technology included Advanced Smart Cruise Control to automatically apply brakes or gas to maintain a safe distance between vehicles; Autonomous Emergency Braking to apply brakes when a frontal crash is anticipated, while Forward Collision Warning System gives visual and audible alerts ahead of time; Lane Departure Warning to alert visually and audibly if the vehicle deviates from the intended lane, especially if the turn signal isn’t activated; and Smart Blind-Spot Detection, which detects vehicles in the blind spot, warns visually and audibly, then gently applies braking to nudge the vehicle back into the intended lane, while Lane Change Assist warns if a vehicle is approaching rapidly from behind.
Rear Cross Traffic Alert warns visually and audibly if a vehicle crosses into the intended path while reversing; Surround View Monitor provides a “bird’s eye view” of the ground on all sides to further avoid objects or obstacles out of line-of-sight. With all this, it may be nearly impossible to have an accident in a Cadenza – but don’t push it.
Cadenza also has passenger-protection measures in place such as reinforced steel beams in every door to absorb impact energy and deflect side-impact force, front and rear crumple zones to absorb and dissipate impact energy to preserve the passenger compartment, and a virtual cocoon of air bags with high-tech sensors. In the unfortunate even of certain collisions, all doors automatically unlock, allowing occupants to quickly exit or to give first responders easier access.
A Smart Welcome System detects the Smart Key, unfolds the power-folding mirrors and turns on interior and exterior lights; High-Beam Assist automatically dims the lights for oncoming traffic and returns to high beams when no traffic is approaching; and wireless charging charges an Android by placing it on a console tray.
Amenities in my Cadenza included a heated steering wheel (nice for arthritic fingers on cool mornings), rain-sensing wipers with de-icer, LED interior lighting, and a panoramic sunroof with power shade. The head-up display was helpful to keep my eyes on the road, while providing speed and navigation info. Homelink would have opened the garage door if I had one.
Cadenza is easy to drive, gliding over rough surfaces and absorbing impacts – although acceleration from a stop and during overtaking was a little sluggish.
The car is comfortable, and spacious, as well as very attractive inside and out. I managed 25.5 mpg with mostly highway driving.
Total price for my 2017 Cadenza Limited was $45,290, including $900 freight. There were no options.
The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.
