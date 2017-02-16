Nissan Pathfinder offers seven-passenger seating in a well-equipped, stylish crossover family hauler

The Nissan Pathfinder, now in its fourth generation, has been going strong since 1985, when it was one of the earliest SUVs, helping to light up America’s enthusiasm for the new sport utility genre.
During those four generations, the Pathfinder morphed from SUV to crossover, back to SUV (one of the last truck-based SUVs), and back to cushy, three-row, seven-passenger family crossover for the current generation, beginning in model year 2013.
For 2017, the Pathfinder is available in four trims – S, SV, SL, and Platinum, with base prices ranging from $30,290 to $42,070.
All trims come with standard front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive with four-wheel lock and hill-descent control is available at all levels for an additional $1,690.
A 284- horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 gasoline engine is also standard, connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The EPA estimates front-wheel drive models will achieve 20 mpg in the city, 27 on the highway, and 23 combined; and all-wheel drive models 19/26/23.
Although the figures appear unchanged, due to the EPA changing its method for calculating, several improvements for 2017 actually resulted in improved real-world fuel economy.
Updates include a more-powerful engine with improved acceleration; revised steering and suspension for a sharper, more controlled driving experience; slightly more-muscular front and rear styling; and the latest infotainment interface featuring a larger eight-inch touch screen with additional feature content.
With Nissan’s custom frame-mounted tow receiver hitch with integrated finisher, featuring a seven-pin wiring harness, maximum towing capacity is 6,000 pounds – more than average for a three-row crossover.
Pathfinder’s interior still offers quality material, appealing design, and easy-to-use controls, including the touch screen’s better graphics and responses.
My Pathfinder Platinum 4WD ($43,560) was Sandstone (dark, tending toward burnt orange), with a Charcoal interior featuring perforated leather seating, steering wheel (heated, tilt/telescope), and shifter knob, riding on 20-inch machined-finish alloy wheels, wearing all-season tires.
Chrome grille trim, chrome door handles, chrome front and rear fascia accents and liftgate trim, and chrome body-side molding tastefully dressed up the exterior, and silver roof rails added to hauling ability. A dual-panel power panoramic moon roof opened up the interior to additional light and air.
Eight exterior colors are offered, including Pearl White ($395 extra), Gun Metallic, and Midnight Jade – a striking almost-black green. The interior also comes in Almond.
Distinctive open-pore wood-tone trim highlighted the door panels beside the chrome/satin metallic door handles and the center stack/center console from below the infotainment screen to the chrome/satin metallic shifter surround and cupholders.
The heated and cooled eight-way power driver’s seat with lumbar and four-way power front passenger seat were a little firm, although not uncomfortably so, and the driver’s seat didn’t have the commanding view of some SUVs. Headroom was excellent at 41.1 inches, and there was an ample 42.3 inches of legroom.
Second-row space was more than adequate, with 41.7 inches of legroom and 38.5 inches of headroom, with heated outboard seats. Legroom in the third row was 30.7 inches, with 36.5 inches of headroom, making the 50/50 fold-flat reclining rear bench seat more suitable for children. There is an anchor for a child seat tether on the right seatback – although average sized adults could ride comfortably for short distances.
The second and third row seats are part of Nissan’s EZ Flex seating system, with the second row 60/40 fold-flat reclining bench seat featuring Latch and Glide. With the EZ Flex system, the second-row seat can be moved fore and aft up to 5.5 inches for easy access to the third row. The system also offers exceptional flexibility in legroom for both the front and second row.
The seat can be moved with a child seat in place, although the seat should not be occupied at the time it is moved. The LATCH system for child seats uses built-in straps and hooks on the safety seat in conjunction with anchor hardware in the vehicle to securely hold the seat without struggling with seat belts or locking clips.
With all seats upright, cargo space in the rear is up to 16 cubic feet, with an additional large under-floor storage area to keep valuables out of sight. Folding the third row flat opens up the cargo space to more than 47 cubic feet, and dropping the second row creates a nearly flat space with 79.9 cubic of hauling capacity or even a place to nap on a long road trip. Eight tie-downs make securing cargo easy.
The cargo area is easy to access, even with hands full. With the Nissan Intelligent Key in pocket or purse, move a foot under the rear bumper and the Motion Activated Liftgate opens automatically – another plus for a busy driver. The key also allows the driver to unlock doors by pressing a button on either front door handle.
Nissan’s Intuitive four-wheel drive with 4x4i and selectable 2WD, auto, and 4WD lock modes is like no other in its class. Using an All-Mode Dial on the console, lock into 4WD for rough terrain or varying weather. Use 2WD for better mileage or Auto Mode for slippery roads or rough terrain to send power to each wheel as needed. Auto switches back to 2WD when additional traction is not needed.
Hill Start Assist keeps the vehicle from rolling backward when starting on a steep hill from a full stop. Hill Descent Control adjusts speed and brake pressure to help keep the vehicle at a steady speed down steep grades. Independent front and rear suspensions absorb bumps in day-to-day driving and make for better handling and a better ride, especially for passengers in the third row.
Nissan’s Vehicle Dynamic Control with Traction Control works together to adjust power levels and apply appropriate brake pressure to individual tires to help correct over- and under-steer, and senses wheelspin and automatically reduces power and braking to the offending wheel for a surer foothold.
Intelligent Cruise Control and Forward Emergency Braking help avoid rear-end collisions by maintaining a set distance between vehicles and braking to a complete stop if a collision is imminent.
Blind Spot Warning with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and the Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection were especially useful in the large vehicle, on the highway, in crowded parking lots, and maneuvering around objects and obstacles out of sight on the ground.
My Pathfinder had NissanConnect with Navigation and Services; SiriusXM radio, Traffic and Travel Link; Bose Premium Audio with 13 speakers for excellent sound staging; and four 12-volt and one 120-volt power outlets.
With NissanConnect, help is available when needed at the touch of a button or automatically if air bags deploy. A live agent will send emergency responders or roadside service, or help to locate a stolen vehicle. Connect Services will help find your vehicle in a crowded lot, lock or unlock, trigger the horn and lights, and warm it up or cool it down via a mobile app.
NissanConnect also has a tracking feature with Curfew, Max Speed, and Boundary Alerts sent to your mobile phone if the set limits are exceeded – perfect for when a teenage driver is using the car. If a malfunction indicator light is activated, Maintenance Alert will let you know.
Driving the Pathfinder was easy, with sharp steering and suspension that felt more in control around turns. For the most part, the ride was smooth, although it was a little stiff over rough pavement/potholes. Acceleration was spirited with a little energetic growl at times.
Pathfinder is versatile, although cargo space is somewhat below average and small item storage is lacking. Towing, however, is top-notch. The user-friendly touch screen is standard on all models, and the third-row seat is very accessible.
Carpeted floor mats added $225, along with $900 destination charges, making the total delivered price of my Pathfinder Platinum $44,685.
The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.
Comments