Nissan rolls out a new Titan half-ton pickup with V-8 power and starting price of $29,580

Nissan’s full-size, light-duty Titan pickup is back after a year off and a total redesign, including a more-aggressive look, an improved cabin design, and a powerful 390-horsepower 5.6-liter V-8 engine.
For now, this is the only engine available, and it’s paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, with shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case available (standard on Pro-4X). Both configurations are EPA rated for 15 mpg city/ 21 highway/18 combined.
Available in five trims – S, SV, SL, Platinum Reserve and the off-road-oriented Pro-4X – the crew cab version can seat five or six, depending on trim or equipment, and properly equipped, can tow up to 9,390 pounds with rear drive and 9,230 pounds with four-wheel drive.
Prices for 2017 range from $29,580 to $52,310, before options and freight.
An optional trailer brake-light check (SL Towing Convenience Package, $360) accessed through the key fob and cargo rails on the floor of the bed, are thoughtful touches for the serious hauler. The package also brings extendable, folding, heated tow mirrors with auto dimming, puddle lights, and convex spotter mirror, and trailer brake controller.
My Titan was an eye-catching SL in Gun Metallic with 4WD, base price $49,460, riding on 20-inch alloy wheels with six wide-chiseled spokes featuring deep silver painted pockets.
Tow mirrors, door handles, front bumper, and the LED headlight/daytime running light housings were chrome. The massive diamond-patterned grille insert was painted satin chrome, with a chrome surround.
The headlights had a Follow Me Home function – remaining on temporarily after the engine is turned off. Proximity Activation turned on puddle lights, headlights, and the LED cargo and bed-mounted lights when the key fob approached.
Exterior color choices vary according to model chosen, with five selections available for the base S model and 11 for the top two models – PRO-4X and Platinum Reserve – some with black lower body cladding.
Interiors come in cloth or leather in up to four color choices, also depending on the model.
The base model has black cloth, while the top Platinum Reserve has beautiful quilted black/brown leather. My Titan SL had black leather (heated power adjustable Captain’s chairs with “Titan” embossed on the seatback in the front), with tan contrast stitching, wood-tone inserts on the dash, and silver metallic/chrome interior trim. Ambient lighting softened the interior.
Chrome Titan nameplates and faux side air intakes with “V8 Endurance” badges dressed the sides. Chrome Nissan badges finished the grille and tailgate. Another chrome Titan nameplate was positioned on the lower edge of the tailgate, and “Titan” was embossed across the upper chrome grille surround.
A Class IV receiver hitch was integrated into the rear bumper, along with a wiring harness connector. A damped lockable tailgate was easy to lower and raise, the tailgate was lighted, and LED lights also illuminated underneath the side rails.
A Utili-track Channel System with four beefy adjustable tie-down cleats and five channels (two in the floor, three around the bed under the rails) was designed to allow infinite securing possibilities.
A factory-sprayed bed liner both protected the floor and walls and provided extra grip. A 120-volt power outlet near the tailgate was handy for power tools. Hill Start Assist provides security when accelerating from a full stop on an incline.
Maximum payload is 1,590 pounds for RWD models and 1,610 pounds for 4WD models.
The cabin was spacious without being overwhelming, with several very good storage options, including an oversized center console, large enough for a laptop, with a removable/repositionable divided tray, several clips under the lid, and a 12-volt outlet.
There were two removable/repositionable cupholders seated on the lip of the rubber-lined front cubby of the console and two large cupholders on the rear of the center console (with Titan embossed on the housing); a console cubby large enough for a tablet; an overhead storage bin in the front; a lockable bin with removable dividers under the flip-up rear bench seat; and large door pockets with multiple bottle holders.
With the rear seat flipped up, the cover of the storage bin could be folded out to make a flat floor area with tie-downs, great for hauling large items inside the cab. Folding the seatback down resulted in a flat surface useful for paperwork or a laptop when working outside the cab.
Grocery hooks on the bottom of the rear seat cushion kept bags from sliding around and spilling their contents.
A seven-inch color touch screen topped the center stack, with controls within easy reach. Main functions were controlled using actual buttons, with large old-school buttons for climate and audio, which featured a Rockford Fosgate Premium system with 12 speakers, AM/FM/CD, USB with iPod connectivity, and auxiliary input. A rearview camera shared the display with Nissan Connect with Navigation, Mobile Apps and Services.
Navigation uses Google in addition to built-in maps/GPS via voice or touch control, with SiriusXM Traffic to help avoid roadwork, accidents, or rush hour traffic and even find gas stations and fuel prices. Travel Link will help locate a movie, or get sports scores, stock market data and weather.
SiriusXM accesses over 150 channels of music, news, sports, comedy, and more. Apps such as Pandora and iHeart Radio let you create your own station or discover new favorites, while Bluetooth allows music streaming and downloading of audiobooks.
Social apps such as Facebook and Twitter can be accessed through Connect, with the vehicle reading your Twitter feed out loud. Voice recognition allows you to make and answer calls or send pre-loaded text messages via Siri Eyes Free. Connect also delivers dealer service announcements, upcoming appointments and warranty alerts directly to the vehicle.
With NissanConnect, help is available when needed at the touch of a button or automatically if air bags deploy. A live agent will send emergency responders, roadside service or help to locate a stolen vehicle. Connect Services will help find your vehicle in a crowded lot, lock or unlock the doors, trigger the horn and lights, or warm it up or cool it down via a mobile app.
NissanConnect also has a tracking feature with Curfew, Max Speed, and Boundary Alerts sent to your mobile phone if the set limits are exceeded. If a malfunction indicator light is activated, Maintenance Alert will let you know.
Two dash-mounted 12-volt DC power outlets (driver’s-side “live”), and center console-mounted 120-volt AC and 12-volt DC power outlets provided versatile power for various devices.
Safety was addressed structurally and mechanically, with zone body construction with front and rear crumple zones, hood buckling creases, energy-absorbing steering column, pipe-style side-door guard beams, full-length side curtain air bags; stability and traction control, Trailer Sway Control (to keep trailer on track in rough winds or on poor-quality roads), and blind-spot monitoring system with rear-cross traffic alert.
Titan is surprisingly nimble and easy to drive, with strong acceleration, predictable braking, and light steering. It wasn’t easy on gas, however, averaging 15.9 mpg mostly on the highway during my weeklong test.
With the Towing Convenience Package and $1,195 destination charges, the delivered price for my very attractive, versatile Titan was $51,015.
