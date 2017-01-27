Audi’s S3 sedan takes the A3 up a notch, with performance, styling and technology

The Audi S3 was introduced in 2015 as a higher-performance version of the entry-level A3 compact luxury sedan.
Model year 2016 had two trim levels: Premium Plus and Prestige. For 2017, the S3 has some refreshed styling, adds a standard forward collision mitigation system and a USB port (missing from previous models) and offers rear cross-traffic alert, and gets a revised infotainment system.
All-wheel drive (quattro) and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (S tronic) are standard, along with a 292-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. S3 delivers quicker acceleration than the A3, has more tenacious tires, a more-capable sport-tuned suspension, bigger brakes and unique styling touches.
Styling begins with the large, distinctive Platinum Gray single-frame grille featuring Aluminum-optic double-blade bars and a red and silver S3 badge, flanked by large, deeply sculpted air vents with a single Aluminum-optic double-blade bar, and full LED headlights.
Power-adjustable, heated side mirrors feature Aluminum-optic housing, the windows are trimmed all around with aluminum, the front and rear fascia as well as the integrated quad exhaust outlets are S model-specific, and the rear diffuser blade is Aluminum-optic.
Strong, horizontal creases connect the headlights to the taillights, the front quarter to the rear quarter and the front wheel well to the rear wheel well, for a sense of power and motion even when parked.
The taillights feature dynamic turn signals, a series of LEDs in segments, which illuminate sequentially to indicate the direction the vehicle is turning. Rain and light sensors for the headlights and windshield wipers are standard, as well as heated washer nozzles.
My Audi S3 was the Premium Plus model (base price $42,900). The Prestige starts at $48,400 and includes features available as separate options on the Premium Plus.
Ten exterior colors are available – three for no charge, including Vegas Yellow; six for $575, including Daytona Gray pearl and Mythos Black metallic (mine); and one special color for $1,075, Ara Blue crystal.
Interiors come in black with Rock Gray stitching on the seats (mine) and Magma Red with Anthrocite stitching.
My wheels were 19-inch with a five-double spoke Star design, part of a Dynamic package ($1,500), which included summer tires and Audi Magnetic Ride adaptive suspension dampers. Magnetic Ride continually adapts shock absorber function to the road and the driver’s style.
The S3 has an attractive, refined cabin similar to some of the more expensive Audi sedans, with high-quality materials and fine detail such as simple round air vents with “eyeball” adjusters, and sleek buttons and switches.
Matte Brushed Aluminum interior inlays on the door panels, dash and panoramic sunroof shade also show fine craftsmanship. Aluminum trimmed the air vents, door handle surrounds, and mirror and window control buttons.
The heated Nappa leather front Sport seats, included in a $1,450 package, were an excellent example of craftsmanship, with diamond quilting on the shoulder bolsters, extending down to the lower seat edge.
Side bolsters were heavily padded and curved to fit the waist, and a four-way power lumbar support added comfort for longer trips. The manual seat also had a manually adjustable thigh support.
Leatherette covered the door armrests and the knee rests on the center console. The seatbacks were embossed with “S3” for an overall attractive and inviting effect.
Aluminum doorsill inlays had an “S3”emblem, and the three-spoke multi-function steering wheel (with shift paddles) had an “S3” badge.
Outboard rear passengers, though comfortable, fit snugly, with less legroom and headroom. There was only enough room in the middle for a child seat and a child with short legs.
Rear seatbacks folded 60/40 to improve hauling capability over the 10 cubic foot trunk, which was fine for weekly groceries and pet supplies.
My S3 had an optional Technology package ($3,000) with Audi MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Audi Connect Prime and Plus, Audi Side Assist with Cross Traffic, and Audi Virtual Cockpit. The navi system brings a larger central display screen and revised touch-sensitive control knob with a touchpad for entering commands using a fingertip.
Virtual Cockpit is an expanded, configurable 12.3-inch driver-focused, fully digital instrument cluster, which can display the entire map, as well as Audi Connect, radio, phone, and other media.
Audi Connect features Google Earth with 3-D imagery (awesome on the Virtual Cockpit screen); a WiFi hotspot with 4G LTE connectivity for up to eight devices; local traffic, news, and much more.
Standard infotainment features included smartphone interface with Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto, SiriusXM radio, SD card slot with 32GB capacity, two USB ports for data/charging, and Bluetooth for phone/streaming audio.
With CarPlay and Android Auto, passengers can access phone features such as navigation, telephone, music and certain third-party apps by using the MMI interface, voice commands, or steering-wheel controls.
Audi pre-sense basic and pre-sense front provided collision mitigation. Pre-sense front prepares the vehicle for an unavoidable front-end collision by pre-charging the brakes, sounding an alert, and partially braking if the driver doesn’t respond.
Parking System Plus with rearview camera, Audi Drive Select, LED daytime running lights and taillights, and driver memory settings were standard on my S3.
A Bang & Olufsen Sound System ($950) brought 14 speakers and 705 impressive watts of power, along with amazing sound reproduction and clarity.
The Audi S3 is EPA rated for 21 mpg city/28 highway/24 combined. Driving mostly on the highway, I achieved 22.5 mpg.
S3’s drive was firm but smooth, although the larger tires felt a few potholes. Acceleration was impressive when needed for overtaking and passing, with almost imperceptible shifts.
Adding $7,475 in options and $950 in destination charges brought the total delivered price of my 2017 A3 Premium Plus to $51,325.
The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.
