Mercedes CLA goes to a whole new level with 375-horsepower AMG turbo option

The Mercedes-Benz CLA is billed as a four-door coupe, an entry level model for folks looking for a new car with the distinct three-pointed star on the hood.
Prices for 2017 range from $32,400 for a CLA 250 and $34,400 for a CLA 250 4Matic – both with 208-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-four turbo and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission – to $49,950 for the special AMG CLA45 with a handcrafted 375-horsepower AMG 2.0-liter inline-four turbo and a seven-speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch automatic transmission, and AMG Performance 4Matic four-wheel drive.
AMG is Mercedes-Benz’s performance division, and with 375 horsepower and maximum torque of 350 foot-pounds, the AMG CLA45 is one of the most-powerful vehicles in the segment. It offers drivers a unique combination of sporty driving, extravagant design and maximum individuality.
Introduced in 2013, the CLA has undergone some changes for 2017, starting with a facelift that includes new front and rear bumpers and light-alloy wheel designs, along with interior updates such as new trim parts, a slimmer display, chrome-plated controls, and new seat covers.
The slimmer freestanding eight-inch media display sitting on the dash has a glass cover and looks as though it could be detached and used like an iPad. New-style dials in the instrument cluster with red digital needles are easier to read.
New interior trim elements include a sail-pattern trim (over-all pattern resembles the thick texture of sail cloth), Matte Black Ash Wood ($325), black Dinamica microfiber (available with the Sport Package Plus), and aluminum with a honeycomb grain ($150).
The revised range of seat covers includes a new leather upholstery option in beige/black (requires the Premium Package, $2,350, and the Leather Interior Package, $1,650).
A satin-chrome finish is featured on and around the controls on the center stack and center console, seat adjustment switches on the doors, air vent adjusters, shifter knob, door handles, the sides of the door armrests, and the storage compartment in the center console.
There is a Hands-Free Access option included in a Convenience Package for $500, along with a garage door opener, compass and auto-dimming mirrors.
An enhancement of the Keyless-Go system, included in the Premium Package ($2,350), makes loading easier by allowing the trunk lid to be opened without physical contact, using a simple motion of the foot under the rear bumper, as long as the key fob is near.
Optional High Performance LED headlights – standard on the AMG model – enhance safety, as does Active Brake Assist, now a standard feature.
For this review, I drove a striking AMG CLA45 in exclusive matte finish designo Polar Silver Magno ($2,500), with special 19-inch AMG Black Cross-Spoke wheels ($850) with high-sheen rim flange. The effect of the cross-spoke design is nine thin “Y” spokes. Red brake calipers ($300) peeked through.
A new metallic paint – Lunar Blue ($720) – is available for all models, with nine offered for the AMG, including Mountain Gray metallic, Cocoa Brown metallic, Polar Silver metallic, and Cosmo Black metallic for $720 each.
Standard are 18-inch AMG 10-spoke wheels in titanium gray or high-sheen black, while the 19-inch wheel option also includes a titanium gray choice. Nineteen-inch AMG multi-spoke (19) wheels in silver or black are available for $850.
My AMG’s exterior benefited from the new front bumper with a black trim strip (silver is available), and the new rear bumper with a black trim strip (silver also available here) between the tailpipes.
Two high gloss black 3-D curved design elements highlighted the front A-wing bumper – with matte titanium gray inserts – from the lower edge to the wheel well and from the fog light to the wheel well.
Black trim was featured around the window openings, along the roof seam from the hood to the rear window, around the back window, the roof antenna, the new rear spoiler, and the front fog light housing, around the headlights, along the rocker panels, in the faux vent behind the rear wheels, and on the side mirrors.
The large grille featured black louvers with a silver cross-bar sporting a large gloss black and silver M-B badge. The new rear diffuser insert design featured four vertical fins.
LED High Performance headlights are now standard, combined with automatic intensity-control taillights. The headlights have a color close to daylight, which is more restful to the eyes, and use up to 70 percent less energy.
The brightness of the taillights and turn signals is regulated in three stages – day and night driving and night-time stationary – to reduce the dazzling effect for following vehicles.
Turn signals, daytime running lights and position lights are multifunctional fiber-optic cables. With LED technology, there is never a need to change a bulb for the service life of the vehicle.
Racing-inspired AMG Performance Seats ($2,250) were very comfortable, with adjustable bolsters and seat cushions, and very attractive with Black “Red Cut” leather ($1,650) featuring red cut-throughs on the seatbacks and seat cushion, a red seam cover from shoulder to knee, red seat belts, red top-stitching, a striking curvy chrome insert under the headrest with openings at the sides, and metal AMG badges on the seatback and bolster side seams.
The Red Cut package included MB-Tex on the dash and doors, with red top-stitching and ambient lighting with 12 colors. The air vents were trimmed in red and the dash featured special AMG trim in Black/Red – with gloss black background, red horizontal stripe, and gray and white retro-look graphics.
An AMG Nappa/Dinamica Performance Steering Wheel ($500) carried the red theme further, with red stitching and a red 12 o’clock band. The steering wheel brought pronounced contouring and thick padding, enhanced by racing-inspired Dinamica side grips and a flat-bottom design.
A Premium Package ($2,350) brought satellite radio, heated front seats, Keyless Go, blind-spot monitor and an awesome Harman/Kardon Logic7 surround sound system. Without any adjustments on our part besides turning the volume way up, the system filled the car with clear, undistorted you-are-there sound. Even with the volume turned up, the sound was comfortable – it blew us away in the best way.
The COMAND system with Navigation was included in a Multimedia Package ($2,300) with Enhanced Voice Control, Traffic and Weather by SiriusXM, DVD player, smartphone integration by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and map updates for three years.
An AMG Dynamic Plus Package for $2,800 featured the AMG Ride Control Sport Suspension with two-stage electronic adjustment, AMG limited-slip front differential, Race Mode (ideally for experienced drivers on a race track), and an increased top speed of 167 mph.
My tester had AMG Performance Exhaust, a $650 option. An internally variable vane modulates the sound quality, asserting the car’s acceleration and revs, yet mellows out when the driver is taking it easy. It has a dash-mounted control to allow the driver to heighten the sound experience as desired. An old lady driving a hot car with a commanding growl got some attention.
A Driver Assistance Package for $1,500 brought Distonic adaptive cruise control and Lane Keeping Assist. Distronic can automatically bring the vehicle to a full stop if traffic stops, and resume with a tap of the accelerator or cruise control lever (automatically if the stop is under a second).
Mbrace is Mercedes-Benz’ collection of connectivity services and features in four distinct packages to make ownership smarter, safer, more convenient and more fun. The base package, mbrace Connect, is free for five years and allows remote start, lock or destination directions from a smartphone or computer with the Mercedes me app. Drivers can also locate and track their vehicles, access remote diagnostics, and use in-vehicle apps like Yelp and local search.
The Secure Package includes automatic collision and alarm notifications, SOS emergency call, Safe Ride, and Crisis Assist in the event of a disaster. It comes with a six-month free trial.
A Travel and Assistance Package provides a personal assistant to help with dinner reservations, event tickets, travel arrangements and more, with a three-month free trial.
The Entertainment Package provides a never-ending soundtrack through millions of stations, playlists, and podcasts – searchable by location, genre, and name – and makes your vehicle a WiFi hotspot, with a three-month trial.
Safety in my AMG CLA45 was addressed by Attention Assist, which monitors the driver and alerts him/her to take a break; Brake Assist to help stop the vehicle sooner and faster in emergency situations; Adaptive Brake Technology, which provides Hill Start Assist and Hold to prevent the vehicle rolling forward or backward unintentionally on a hill, and the AMG High Performance Braking System.
My AMG CLA45 was attention-grabbing, fun to drive, and comfortable, but the best part may have been the amazing audio system.
Destination charges of $925 and options totaling $18,150 brought the total delivered price to $69,025 – out of my range, unfortunately.
The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.
