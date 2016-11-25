New Subaru Legacy Sport model for 2017 comes with special styling, lots of features

1:51 TCU Coach Gary Patterson on preparing for one of the best RBs in the country Pause

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

1:33 The Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving Day

1:53 TCU Coach Gary Patterson can't worry about Charlie Strong's coaching situation with both TCU and Texas vying for bowl eligibility

2:01 Peek inside the Cowboys fitness center at The Star

0:53 Fort Worth South Hills celebrates their district championship

0:41 Cowboys CB Anthony Brown says he has no respect for Ravens WR Steve Smith

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

4:02 Snakebite could have killed toddler if not for quick response