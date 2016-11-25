New Subaru Legacy Sport model for 2017 comes with special styling, lots of features

The Subaru Legacy midsize sedan has a few changes for 2017, along with a new trim level, the 2.5i Sport, which features unique styling elements and interior finishes.
Five models are now available – 2.5i, 2.5i Premium/Sport/LTD, and 3.6R LTD (Limited) – priced from $21,995 to $31,640 before options, which are available according to trim level.
New technology includes Reverse Automatic Braking, which is added to the EyeSight Driver Assist Technology package, and High Beam Assist. RAB works with the standard rear-vision camera, which displays objects behind the vehicle when backing up, with guidelines to show the vehicle’s path, while RAB can stop the vehicle to avoid contact if the driver doesn’t react. The EyeSight package may be added to all trims except the base 2.5i.
High Beam Assist detects approaching vehicles and automatically lowers the headlights until the vehicle has passed.
Two horizontally opposed (Boxer) engines are available – a 175-horsepower 2.5i four-cylinder and 256 horsepower 3.6R six-cylinder – paired with a Lineartronic Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission with six-speed manual mode. This pairing allows the Legacy to achieve up to 34 mpg on the highway.
Legacy is the only midsize sedan to come standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, which, along with Active Torque Vectoring, provides confident grip in any weather, with improved handling and quicker response to all road conditions. Competitors offer all-wheel drive only as an option with the pricier, more-powerful, less-efficient engines, while all Legacy trims and engines have all-wheel drive as standard, with no negative effect on fuel economy.
The simple, straightforward interior shows Subaru’s no-nonsense approach to design, and features improved material quality with more cushioning on common contact points such as the center console and armrests.
My Legacy was the new Sport model in Lapis Blue Pearl with a dark gray Sport grille with chrome accents, flanked by fog lights in gloss black housing, riding on special Sport-styled 18-inch wheels with five canted silver “V” spokes showing black pockets. Polished silver-finished outside mirrors, chrome exhaust tips, and chrome-trimmed sport rocker panels emphasized the sleek new look.
Legacy Sport adds a tilt-and-slide moon roof, keyless ignition and entry, carpeted floor mats with Sport badging, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass and Homelink for garage doors, gates, home lighting, and more.
Six exterior colors are offered for the Sport model, including Carbon Gray Metallic, Ice Silver Metallic, and Crystal Black Silica, with just the one interior color available.
A Starlink 7.0 Multimedia Navigation system had sharp graphics, large icons and a smartphone-like touch screen with gesture function, and included a Map Update Program free for three years.
The system included SiriusXM Satellite Radio/Traffic/Travel, dual USB port/iPod control, Siri Eyes-Free, Bluetooth audio streaming, hands-free phone and text messaging, and voice-activated control for navigation, phone, and audio, 3.5-mm auxiliary jack and Pandora, iHeart Radio, Stitcher and Aha smartphone app integration.
Starlink Safety and Security brought Automatic Collision Notification, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Stolen Vehicle Recovery and more, accessed through the multimedia system, computer or mobile device.
Automatic Collision Notification responds when air bags deploy. A live person communicates with driver/passengers via audio system speakers, and sends the appropriate responders. An SOS button can be activated by driver or passenger in emergency situations where air bags haven’t deployed. Roadside Assistance, summoned at the push of a button, responds using GPS location. Remote Services works with mobile devices to remotely lock/unlock the vehicle, sound the horn and blink the lights, and remotely locate the last parked position.
Starlink also provides a Monthly Vehicle Health Report to your email; Diagnostic Alerts with diagnosis and action plan sent to email; and Security Alarm Notification sent to designated mobile devices if an alarm is activated.
The EyeSight Driver Assist Technology has Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning with Pedestrian Detection, Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lane Keep Assist functions. Cameras discretely placed near the rearview mirror scan the road ahead to monitor for potential hazards.
Adaptive cruise helps maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of yours, while Land Departure, Sway Warning, and Lane Keep Assist help keep the vehicle in the proper lane
Pre-Collision Throttle Management reduces engine power to help minimize impact force and damage, and the Forward Collision Warning/Pedestrian Detection/Pre-Collision Braking features will apply full braking force to help prevent or mitigate a frontal collision. Vehicles equipped with EyeSight receive the highest possible score in frontal crash prevention from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Blind-Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert use radar sensors to help prevent collisions from lane changing and backing up, using audible and visual warnings.
Safety features also included the usual frontal air bags, plus front seat-cushion air bags, side-curtain air bags, and seat side-impact air bags; LATCH for child safety seats; and a Brake Override System.
My Legacy was spacious, with plenty of front headroom, really comfortable front seats, and soft-touch materials throughout the cabin. The rear seats had slightly less headroom and legroom, and featured 60/40-split-folding seatbacks to expand the 15-cubic foot trunk for hauling longer items.
Visibility was excellent considering the built-in safety of high door lines and bulky roof supports. The higher driving position was helpful in that respect, as well as more comfortable for long-distance driving.
Acceleration from a stop was sluggish, but fuel economy was good at 30 mpg for mostly highway driving.
The Legacy Sport package with Starlink and safety features added $4,095 to the base price, along with $820 destination charges, giving our tester a total delivered price of $28,910 for an attractive, comfortable, economical, quiet, safe family sedan.
The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.
