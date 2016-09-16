Honda’s updated Civic Coupe for 2016 brings bold new styling, cutting-edge safety features

The 10th-generation Honda Civic has been completely redesigned for model year 2016, with a fierce new shape featuring distinctive cut lines, along with lots of new safety features and other technologies.
A turbocharged engine producing 174 horsepower is offered for the first time, and a 2.0-liter normally-aspirated 159-horsepower engine is also available, receiving an EPA 41 mpg highway rating.
A continuously variable automatic transmission is standard for all models except the LX, which has a six-speed manual. The new Civic also features a segment-first electric parking brake, activated by the push of a button.
Five models are available, priced from $19,050 for the LX to $26,125 for the Touring. Each model builds on the previous, with options and accessories available according to model chosen.
Civic for 2016 is now equipped with Honda Sensing, a suite of safety and driver-assist technologies working together to alert the driver to hazardous situations, and, in some cases, help to avoid them.
The package brings the first application of Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow to a Honda vehicle, and includes Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning/Collision Mitigation Braking, and Road Departure Mitigation.
Also new for this generation are a driver’s spiral air bag, a safety- vent air bag for the front passenger, and technology in the Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure. The new technology allows the lower section of the front frame to hinge down in a frontal collision, directing the engine down and to the rear to pass the crash energy to the floor and minimize cabin intrusion.
As a bonus, the new frame structure allows the profile to feature a short front overhang and hood line, improving handling and visibility, as well making for a unique appearance. A bold, aggressive face, sleek profile and long wheelbase give the Civic a ready-to-go look even when stationary.
Other structures in the front of the Civic help absorb energy in a collision with a pedestrian – the hood and hood hinges deform, with plenty of clearance between the hood and the engine; the windshield wiper pivots break away; and the fender mounts and supports also absorb some of the energy of the impact.
The arch of the distinctive C-shaped LED taillights flows across the rear deck lid, with a gloss-black spoiler and gloss black outlining the taillight assembly, presenting a novel light signature at night. An optional Wing Spoiler ($442) adds an “aerodynamic exclamation point” for a customized look.
Full LED automatic headlights (on/off, high/low) are lined up from the outer edge of the hood, wrapping around to the outer edge of the grille – all outlined in black – with a chrome grille bar connecting almost seamlessly across the front.
My Civic Coupe Touring model was stunning in Rallye Red, riding on 17-inch alloy wheels with a distinct flange design, unique to the all-new Civic, with black-painted pockets and silver-painted edges.
Eight exterior colors are offered, with names like Energy Green, Lunar Silver, and Taffeta White. The interior was gray and black leather – gray seating surfaces with black bolsters and a vertical black stripe on the seat cushion and the upper backrest.
Interiors are offered in two cloth and two leather combinations, in black/gray and black/ivory. The metallic trim across the mid dash had a subtle basket-weave pattern. Satin-silver metallic trim highlighted the center stack and console.
The center console cubby was deep, with a sliding, removable tray, removable cupholders, and a small stationary tray at the back. When the tray and cupholders were moved back or removed, a large cup/bottle holder was accessible at the front of the cubby, along with a USB audio interface/charging port. A small open cubby under the center stack had a pass-through to an open area under the console with a 12-volt power port.
The two new air bag technologies – Driver’s Spiral Air Bag and Front Passenger’s Safety Vent Air Bag – provide additional protection. The spiral stitching promotes early restraint and maintains constant pressure; the safety vent releases gas out and away from the passenger by keeping the vents open if the passenger is “out of position” (i.e. leaning forward). The vents will be closed if the passenger is properly seated.
Seat-mounted SmartVent side air bags provide pelvic and thorax protection for the driver and front passenger, while side-curtain air bags with rollover sensors help protect front and rear passengers’ heads. The revised side air bag deploys in a manner designed to reduce the risk of injury to smaller passengers, eliminating the need for the previous Occupant Position Detection System.
A feature I particularly liked was Honda LaneWatch, which uses a camera at the bottom of the passenger-side mirror to show a wide-angle view of the area outside the passenger side when the right turn signal is activated (or a button on the end of the signal stalk is pressed). The image was shown on the new seven-inch Display Audio touch screen, and increased the field of view from the typical 18 to 22 degrees for the side mirror to approximately 80 degrees – about four times greater – perfect for avoiding low objects or a bike coming up the shoulder/bike lane when making sharp right turns.
Honda Satellite-linked Navigation with voice recognition and a multi-view rear camera shared the touch screen, which enabled pinch-and-swipe functions for the map. The Garmin-based system included state-of-the-art graphics, including 3-D renderings of terrain, buildings and road signs, split-screen lane guidance, predictive local search, and HD digital traffic, as well as free map updates for five years.
The rearview camera offered three views behind the vehicle: normal, top-down, and wide – with dynamic guidelines.
My Civic had a 450-watt, 10-speaker premium audio system. Satellite radio was standard, along with Pandora Internet Radio, SMS Text Messaging, HD Radio and Song By Voice. SBV allows the driver to access music by song, artist, album or genre, and gives info on what’s playing – for example, by asking “Who’s that?” “What song is that?”
HondaLink made it easy to stream music using our compatible mobile devices, while Apple CarPlay connected to iPhones, and Android Auto accessed Android phones through the Display Audio touch screen.
My tester also had a moon roof, rain-sensing wipers, heated power mirrors with LED turn indicators, an extended-view driver’s side mirror, remote engine start, 60/40 folding rear seatbacks, heated front seats, Brake Assist, and Hill Start Assist.
The new Civic is eye-catching, fun to drive, economical, and well-appointed. Some center-stack functions were less than intuitive – climate and map guidance volume, for example – requiring some practice in the driveway and a visit to the owner’s manual.
With $835 destination charges, the total delivered price for my Civic Coupe Touring was $26,960.
The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.
