CAFE to Go

The worst part of aging is that events from decades ago don’t seem all that far removed from current events. Moreover, it’s those past events on which we built our generation’s contribution, or lack thereof, to the American experience. As Baby Boomers can attest, when we came of age and entered the workforce, the dominant threats to our financial well-being were inflation and oil crises.
In my first year in the auto industry Sam White Oldsmobile sold the 1974 Toronado, which got the worst gas mileage of any new car sold in America —a pathetic 5.9 miles to the gallon in town and just over 8 miles to the gallon on the highway. And then as now, it was almost impossible for the average driver to hit those city mileage ratings; the driver of that monster Olds could actually sit at an intersection and watch the fuel gauge creep toward empty.
The second year, in response to the First Energy Crisis, the government passed the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency(CAFE) standards for automobiles, which mandated that automobile manufacturers double their overall fleets’ fuel efficiency within the decade. One could hear the howls of automobile executives worldwide, first in their boardrooms, and then to the press, that government had no business dictating to business and setting fuel economy standards that could never be met. Even if they could be met, these execs said, it would raise the prices of their vehicles so high that individuals would struggle to afford them. There was no doubt in their mind that this would be an automotive sales Armageddon.
That same year came the catalytic converter, as the government also tightened down on the level of pollution each car could emit. Again, we all tend to forget how bad the smog was in summer, even though here in DFW we had been told just a few years earlier that smog would never be a major problem for us because of our flat plains and reasonably constant light winds.
With the new CAFE standards demanding the doubling of gas mileage and ever-increasing future costs to lower emissions, Detroit, Frankfurt, and Tokyo doubtless felt pressured in ways they had never been before. By the time of the Second Energy Crisis in 1979, GM had downsized virtually its entire fleet, though just ticking upward in overall fuel efficiency.
Meanwhile, the public purchased more Japanese cars for their better fuel mileage. Not that the Japanese were actually brilliant about that technology at the time; far from it. Again, most have forgotten the 1979 Honda Accord Sedan, for which customers waited months for their name to get to the top of the allocation list; it was 7 inches shorter than today’s Civic sedan and was powered by a four-cylinder engine that delivered just 72 horsepower. Yet at the time that small Honda was considered an engineering marvel compared to anything out of Detroit.
Oh and now might be the time to mention that in that period, three standards existed for engines and emissions in America. A new vehicle could be built to the Federal Standards, to those for the Rocky Mountains, or to California’s. Things were much harder in the days before computerized engines.
By 1985 manufacturers, who’d had to be dragged into modern times, kicking and screaming like a toddler — first with the 1975 emission laws, then to double their cars’ fuel efficiency by 1985 — had accomplished both goals. There were a few hiccups along the way. Chrysler was forced to lean more and more on the engineering expertise of its Japanese partner, Mitsubishi, while GM created its first five-speed automatic transmission, which constantly slipped between fourth and fifth gears on the highway. Still, in spite of their protests, automakers accomplished engineering feats in emissions and mileage that were nothing short of phenomenal.
And for decades that was about the end of it for fuel efficiency. Detroit and Germany made few improvements across their entire fleets, while Japanese automakers’ overall fuel efficiency actually went backwards. Part of this was understandable, since compact cars hit their peak sales in America, 28 percent of all new cars sold, in 1988. Just three years later the modern SUV craze started with the introduction of the first Ford Explorer. Fuel efficiency? 15 miles to the gallon in town, 21 on the highway. Wow.
But it wasn’t just the midsized SUV that became an automotive craze. Chevrolet and others started watching their trucks’ sales change from work trucks to fashion statements; for example, the Silverado Extended Cab’s sales exploded. Already the memories of the Seventies’ two major energy crises had faded; gasoline, which had been cheap since the mid-Eighties, in 1991 was just eight years away from its all-time lowest price against incomes — 99 cents per gallon in 1999. What no one paid much attention to in the late Nineties, as full-sized SUVs were setting sales records, was that Long Term Capital Finance, a major American hedge fund, had collapsed the Federal Reserve arranging a rescue, lest it cause a major failure in our financial system.
In 1998 the Asian Financial Collapse did take place, which was primarily why gasoline was only 99 cents per gallon; oil had fallen to $10 a barrel after that financial disaster. Oh, and the Dotcom bust was right around the corner. It truly makes one wonder why Congress was so bent on deregulating markets in that period, when the financial system was already sending out massive red alerts on its inherent instability.
In 2005, after three hurricanes devastated our Gulf Coast refineries and gasoline shot up to $3 a gallon, the truck-SUV craze screeched to a halt. When gasoline hit $4 a gallon in 2008, within months the entire world’s financial system also hit the skids.
By then President George W. Bush had become convinced that automobile manufacturers had been giving the government lip service for decades, promising that if left alone, without forced regulations, they would continue to improve their fleets’ overall fuel efficiency. But after 20 years of promises and zero improvement, Bush finally forced higher fuel efficiency standards on automakers with the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007, which mandated that fuel economy be increased to 35 miles per gallon by 2020. Obama put things on steroids just a few years later.
Last week I was reviewing the new 2018 Ford Expedition full-sized SUV. The window sticker showed this vehicle capable of 24 miles to the gallon highway. As many know, I’ve always been able to beat the estimated highway miles substantially during my reviews on Fox Four. Then again, I’m not doing the EPA test, either; the engine has already been warmed up, freeway speeds attained and held at 60 miles per hour. And the trip computer on this new Expedition read 31.9 miles per gallon. At 75 miles an hour it still read 24.9 miles per gallon. I started cross-checking it against the posted range, numbers I’d scribbled down before driving; and give or take 1 mile per gallon, Ford’s new full-sized SUV was delivering the exact same mileage as the first Ford Fusion sedan had,12 years earlier. I then thought about that 1974 Oldsmobile Toronado’s 8.9 miles per gallon on the highway and about how far automakers have come in my lifetime, both in the conservation of gasoline per mile driven and in modern cars’ almost perfectly clean emissions.
And the story isn’t over yet. President Obama’s demands for fuel efficiency call for 54 miles per gallon for the overall fleet by 2025. I’ve already reviewed three vehicles that easily meet those standards: The Honda Accord hybrid electric (56 mpg city in testing); the Audi A3 e-tron (93 mpg highway); and the new Prius (115 highway and without hypermiling, but maybe a broken computer, take your pick).
Give Me Liberty and Mobility
We live in a time when everyone cries that government regulations are horrendous, cost jobs and damage the economy. But, at least in most cases, that’s flat out not true. When it comes to government waste and stupidity, I’m as good a Libertarian as one will find anywhere. Yet most of the government regulations concerning the auto industry in my lifetime are the sole reason we still have an auto industry.
Here’s why. As of this week, the average price for gasoline nationwide was sitting at $2.53 a gallon. Taking the fuel efficiency of the new Expedition — 31.9 mpg highway at 60, and realistically 18 city — it averages 25 mpg. But that 1974 Toronado would average 7.5 mpg. The average driver still puts around 15,000 miles per year on a personal vehicle; based on that, the Toronado would require 2,000 gallons of gas per year and the new Expedition would need only 600. That’s a net gasoline cost to the owner of $1,528 for the Ford vs. $5,060 for the Olds.
Thus, the average American new car buyer today may save as much or more money on gasoline costs each year than President’s Trump’s vaunted tax cut. And we have 40 years of CAFE laws to prove that.
But even as I was being astonished by the magnificent fuel efficiency of Ford’s large SUV, General Motors CEO Mary Barra was speaking with government regulators about their demand for increased fuel efficiency going forward. That’s ironic, since GM’s new Chevrolet Bolt all-electric car outsold Tesla’s best-selling car in California last year. A GM spokesperson translated to the media what Barra was discussing, that there needs to be one set of regulations for the entire country. GM is referring to the fact that California and the 12 or 13 states that follow its lead can set whatever they want for fuel efficiency standards in a back-door fashion, by regulating tailpipe emissions.
At the same time EPA head, Scott Pruitt, seemed to be drawing a line in the sand with our West Coast neighbors. He said this about California’s emissions rights: “California is not the arbiter of these issues, and that shouldn’t and can’t dictate to the rest of the country what these levels are going to be.”
Really? And this guy graduated law school? Well, here goes that age deal again. Pruitt wasn’t born until 1968 and didn’t get his law degree until 1993, after I’d already spent two decades in the auto industry. Mary Barra was born in 1961 and started as a co-op student at GM in 1980, during a period when it appeared Detroit might go out of business because of its vehicles’ poor fuel efficiency—but also in a time when we still built three different emissions platforms for the nation.
For the record, California forced emissions reductions into its industry and any cars sold there before the nation’s first Clean Air Act mandated improvements to our environment. (There was a previous Clean Air Act in 1955, but it was primarily to study the problem.) As California’s situation was deemed dire and its laws were in place by the time of the 1963 legislation, Congress agreed that California had the right to impose emissions standards exceeding the rest of the country’s. So, Mr. Pruitt, California does have the right to dictate those rules unless Congress strips them of that right.
But just in case you missed it: Here comes the auto executives’ new round of screaming and sobbing and being dragged by their heels into making vehicles more fuel efficient and less polluting. In fact, if I’m counting right, it’s their fourth set of temper tantrums.
© Ed Wallace 2018 Ed Wallace is a recipient of the Gerald R. Loeb Award for business journalism, bestowed by the Anderson School of Business at UCLA, and hosts the top-rated talk show, Wheels, 8:00 to 1:00 Saturdays on 570 KLIF AM. Email: edwallace570@gmail.com
