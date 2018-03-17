Chaos Wars

Ten months before Lehman Brothers failed in mid-September 2008and the world’s financial system went into meltdown, Isuzu announced that it would leave the Americancar market after nearly three decades of wasted effort trying to fit in. Of course, that wasn’t entirely true. When the SUV craze took off with the Ford Explorer’s debut, Isuzu’sRodeo midsized SUV enjoyed a great deal of success. During that same period, its larger Trooper SUV was often reviewed quite highly and waseven a preferred pick in Consumer Reports.
But in 1995 everything started to fall apart. First, Consumer Reports made the Trooper the new poster child for vehicles prone to rollovers; Consumers Union, which publishes Consumer Reports,apparently missed the fact that in previous testing the magazine made it a Best Buy(SM). Further, a quick call to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’sLiz Nesblett determined that, as of that date not one case of an Isuzu Trooper rolling overhad ever been reported. Liz has more to share that day;she reminded me that in the three decades since NHTSA had been created to oversee automobile safety, almost every year Consumer Reportshad demandedthat the government recall something over a major safety concern they had discovered. Keep in mind that this agencyloves recalls; yet never once from 1966 – 1995 did NHTSA ever issue an automotive recall based on data provided by CU.
But that didn’t mean that sales of that particular Isuzu didn’t immediately cease. They did. Worse, Honda had cut a deal with Isuzu for a joint partnership, one in which Honda would provide powertrains and help on interior designs, while receiving a re-badged version of the Rodeo to sell as the Honda Passport and a copy of the Trooper to sell as an Acura SLX. That deal may have hurt Isuzu more than Consumer Reports had, because quickly the Passport became the better seller of the two nameplates in spite of the fact that it cost $1,500 more. The SLX was always scheduled to be a low-volume stopgap vehicle for Acura until its MDX came out much later.
So, Honda went on to create the Pilot and MDX for Acura and Isuzu never recoveredits lost momentum from the early Nineties. Near the end, they were down to selling a re-badged Chevy Trailblazer and a copy of the GM compact truck. A remarkable reversal from four decades earlier, when Isuzu had made the compact Luv truck for Chevrolet.
Never miss a local story.
Still, all was not lost. Isuzu had a plan that might just pull out their American sales and dealer body — if a certain free trade agreement with Thailand were completed. Officials with the company told numerous dealers that they had both a truly inexpensive compact SUV and pickup truck built in Southeast Asia that could be imported to this country, but only if the Chicken Tariff could go away.
That one tariff, the bane of American automotive consumers since the month before the Beatles appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show in January of 1964, put a 25 percent tariff on all imported trucks and commercial vans.
However, forty years later without relief coming from that particular tariff, Isuzu saw no point in bringing these truly inexpensive but well received vehicles to this country.They would become relatively expensive here simply because of the tariff.With all that happening, Isuzu cut its losses and closed down its American division for retail cars, trucks and SUVs.
Shortly thereafter, the Obama administration came into office and for the next few years carried on negotiations by enlarging the original four countriesthat were signatories to the 2005 Trans-Pacific Strategic Economic Partnership Agreement to 12member nations, of which everyone, including U.S., signed the agreement back in early 2016. However, treaties have to be approved by the Senate and that was just not going to happen. During the course of the negotiations for the TPP, it was mentioned how foreign automakers wanted to finally do away with the Chicken Tariff once and for all, so they could bring low cost trucks and commercial vans back to America. Or failing that, just get rid of that 25% tax.
It all started back in 1961, when American poultry producers started making huge inroads in Europe.This forced down the prices Europeans paid for chicken, whichslashed the profitability of Europe’s home-grown chicken industry. The Europeans accused us of dumping chickens into Europe at below the real cost of production. Today we love to complain that China is ruining the profitability of so many things we used to build here. But as China-made goods are to America today, U.S.-made goods were to Europe in the period of 1870 – 1960.
European nations started putting tariffs on U.S. chicken, and under GATT — General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade — forerunner to the World Trade Organization, rule we had the right to put equal tariffs on European goods coming to the U.S. Which President Johnson did on December 4, 1963, specifically targeting the Volkswagen trucks and cargo vans made out of their soon-to-be-famous hippie microbus.With a 25 percent tariff on those vehicles, they disappeared from the American landscape in short order.
But the real compact truck market was already here from Japan.Within a decade the Isuzu-built and rebadged Chevy Luv toy truck would be added to the mix, plus the Ford Courier truck supplied by Mazda. But what to do about that 25 percenttariff? Turns out LBJ’s tariff order had a loophole big enough to drive a full size truck through, so a little compact truck was easy: Simply ship the cab and chassis and then add the bed to the truck at the port, and that chicken tariff tax dropped to virtually nothing.
Understandably, with two major energy crises in the Seventies and public demand for cheap, reliable, and fuel-efficient trucks going through the roof, the feds quickly closed that loophole to ensure that all imported trucks and commercial vans paid the max 25 percent. By now nobody remembered how this tariff war started to begin with, but the government sure could count the revenues itbrought in. At the time in Texas customers got ticked at new car dealers for adding the new $25 documentary fee to their new car fees.But, when it came to buying those imported vehicles, I do not remember any customergetting mad about the 25 percent tariff the federal government had already cooked into the window sticker prices of those vehicles.
In fact, just a couple of years ago Ford was busted for installing seatbelts and a row of seats in its Transit Connect vans, built in Turkey and shipped here. Those additions made it a passenger van, not a commercial van, and therefore exempt from chicken tariff tax. But Ford was taking the seatbelts and row of seats out, after the vans’ customs declarations were accepted;and in time the feds put an end to that charade.
Treaties and Tariffs
Over the past two years all we’ve heard is how NAFTA is the worst trade deal in American history, until the Trans-Pacific Partnership was the worst trade deal in our history and the Paris Accords the worst treaty, and so on. What’s true is that any agreement needs to be reviewed over time to see if it can be updated or improved.
Remember, NAFTA was negotiated and signed before the Internet as we know it came to life. That means there’s an entire world of online businesses, manufacturing, and retail sales that might make nice additions to an updated NAFTA treaty. But that doesn’t seem to be in the cards right now. Instead, our demand is to increase the percentage of U.S.-made parts for automobiles assembled in Mexico or Canada. Recently another discussion has been abouthow unfair China’s demand is that manufacturing firms wanting to do business in their country hand over the pertinent technology.
But it’s time to step back from this just a bit and see the reality. It’s the manufacturers who are really controlling these decisions, not the countries involved. If GM, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Mazda or Nissan wanted to use 85 percent U.S.-made parts in the vehicles they build in Mexico, there’s absolutely nothing stopping them from doing that. And when China demanded that car companies who wanted to build vehicles over there turn over their technology — which has allowed that nation to go from the Stone Age to modern automobile manufacturing in under 35 years — our corporations could have simply said,“No, thanks.”
So often we negotiate with foreign countries over trade when in reality we’re trying to influence corporate behavior. Often it’s the behavior of our own corporations doing business overseas.
For nearly 55 years American consumers of imported trucks and commercial vans have paid a premium for those products. Sometimes 25 percent, as in that Chicken Tariff, sometimes simply higher costs for re-assembly inside the U.S.:The Mercedes Sprinter van is built in Europe, torn down and reassembled here to evade that tariff. So you have double the labor costs in each vehicle sold.
Because of that tariff there is no real competition in the truly inexpensive trucks and vans that Americans who travel overseas see on streets around the world, then wonder why those vehicles aren’t imported here.One has to ask what the unstated cost to consumers has been because they didn’t have a full market of international automotive products to choose from.
There just seems to be something incredibly ironic about an administration that claimed to hate government regulations, but then wants to renegotiate numerous trade agreements with in reality are simply government regulations on foreign trade policies. Still, the net result is that the consumer, individual or business, ends up paying more because of whatever tariff is put in place. And here it would be good to remind all that a tariff is nothing more than a tax. And in the end the Chicken Tariff Tax is one the public always ended up paying.
© Ed Wallace 2018
Ed Wallace is a recipient of the Gerald R. Loeb Award for business journalism, bestowed by the Anderson School of Business at UCLA, and hosts the top-rated talk show, Wheels, 8:00 to 1:00 Saturdays on 570 KLIF AM. Email: edwallace570@gmail.com
Comments