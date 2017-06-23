Sandor Herz’s mobility company

Twice in the past 17 years Bill Ford, chairman of the car company of the same name, has stated that he wants to transform his automobile company into a “mobility” company, whatever that means. GM is trying to head in the same direction, but hasn’t yet given its alleged evolution a name. However, this entire concept of an automaker branching out into other forms of transportation is not new. And it always ends the same way: In time they dump all outside “mobility” divisions and return to automobile manufacturing, whence they came.
Back at the turn of the last century, for example, the top volume wagon manufacturer was Studebaker of South Bend, Indiana; and the top carriage manufacturer was Durant-Dort Carriage in Flint, Michigan. As early as 1895, one of the Studebakers’ sons-in-law, Frederick Fish, was making plans to enter the automotive industry, while Billy Durant used his financial leverage to wrest control of Buick from the Flint Wagon Works in 1904. So one could say that both the top wagon and top carriage manufacturers got into the automobile industry by becoming “mobility companies.” That is, assuming anyone living in that time was silly enough to label anything that way.
Two manufacturers started building automobiles as part of their industrial empires. In time their new line of business put their old industries out to pasture — but they were still manufacturers.
Likewise, in the 1920s, after both GM and Ford were well established, they managed to move into other forms of transportation. Ford’s engineers perfected radio navigation for aircraft, after which an airline industry could be organized. Further, Ford funded William Stout’s plane designs until that assembly plant burned to the ground; Ford’s own people promptly redesigned a Stout aircraft, and the famed Ford Tri-Motor was born.
Within months Henry Ford had a Model T torn down, loaded into one of his aircraft and flown to another city to prove the worth of air freight. He built an airport in Dearborn, too, and offered flights around the city for $5 to get people excited about the idea of flying. His engineers also worked on a small aircraft, which Ford claimed would one day become as popular as his Model T. But, when his test pilot died while flying to Florida, Ford seemed to lose all interest; he shut down his aviation division at the start of the Great Depression. Again, Ford never suggested that he was trying to become a “mobility” company at the time.
And that wasn’t the only movement of Detroit’s car kids into aviation. No, as early as 1922 the Detroit Aircraft Company was founded. Among those who would become directors in that decade were Edsel Ford, C.S. Mott, from General Motors; Ransom Olds and Roy Chapin; and it too was liquidated early on in the Great Depression. However, one company that was reorganized and survived was Lockheed.
Maybe the most successful of all migrations was Errett Lobban Cord’s; by the time he was 35 he had formed a holding corporation for the 150 companies he personally controlled, most of which were in the transportation business. Starting out as a car salesman in Chicago in the days after the Great War, he quickly took over the Auburn and Cord car companies, Lycoming aircraft engines, Checker Cab, Duesenberg autos, Stinson Aircraft and, most famously, American Airways (later known as American Airlines). It was E.L. Cord who suggested that C.R. Smith become that airline’s General Manager. It was Smith who put American on its path to the future.
As for Cord, he came under fire from the government over stock issues in 1936 and sold everything off to Aviation Corporation, better known as AVCO. He retired to Los Angeles and made a second fortune in real estate, TV and radio stations.
But maybe the best story is that of Sandor Herz, born outside of Martin, Slovakia, in 1879; his family moved to Chicago five years later, in the days before extreme vetting. As a kid he sold newspapers, then became a reporter for the Chicago Morning News. Even then newspapers were merging, and when the Record purchased the Morning News, Herz was out on the street. But not for long: In 1904 he, too, found a job selling automobiles for a living.
Now, in spite of the fact that the automobile industry was truly in its infancy at the time, by 1907 car owners were wanting to drive a newer model. Only used car operations — and therefore trade-ins — didn’t exist in those days. It was Herz who came up with the idea of taking people’s used cars and turning them into cabs for the Chicago market. After all, because his vehicles were used cars and had already been depreciated, he could undercut the fares of every other livery driver in Chicago.
Starting with just seven used cars, by 1915 Herz had come up with the idea of painting his cabs bright yellow, so passengers could easily see and hail them. So was born the Yellow Cab Company, which Herz soon franchised across America. And he wasn’t done yet. He founded the Chicago Motor Coach Company for the city’s bus service, then began building his own, more durable, cabs. Then he purchased a failing rental car company, which he renamed for his anglicized surname, and Hertz Drive-Ur Self was born. (Apparently, he invented hip-hop spelling, too.) In those days it wasn’t just Al Capone and his mob controlling Chicago; the competition between Hertz’s and Cord’s taxi companies often resulted in fights and shootings, with blood and deaths on the streets.
Then in 1926 General Motors came calling, and Hertz sold GM his cab company, manufacturing and rental car businesses, in the process becoming a GM board member. Seven years later he became a minority owner of Lehman Brothers in New York and in 1938 tried to buy Eastern Airlines from General Motors; he lost out to the World War I fighter ace, Eddie Rickenbacker. (Yes, GM owned a major airlines in those days.) In 1953 Hertz bought his car rental company back from General Motors.
So two guys, both of whom started out selling automobiles, owned the Ubers of the 1920s. And apparently their battles, especially the fights in the streets, were just as vicious as today’s. Everyone branched out into manufacturing and other manufacturers absorbed their creations, only to discard them in time. (Ford would buy Hertz Car Rental in the late Eighties, then dump it back in 2005.) But over the decades Detroit has often bought into and sold off major shares in rental car firms.
The result is that, from the earliest days of the American automobile industry, those who run the companies have branched out into aircraft manufacturing and ownership of airlines, cab companies and rental car firms. Reading the above paragraph again, one can see that those automotive pioneers wanted to control anything having to do with our, dare we say it, mobility. But here’s today’s lesson: Car manufacturers quickly realized they weren’t great at building aircraft or owning airlines, rental car or cab companies. In the end, sometimes on the cusp of insolvency from these fanciful dreams, they divest of those outside operations and pretend they never thought they were invaluable.
The real winner was Sandor Herz, or John Hertz if you prefer. Because in a 22-year period he went from selling cars to being a major truck, bus and cab manufacturer, not to mention controlling both the largest cab company and rental car company in America. So today, when one reads that GM invested a half billion in the Internet taxi company, Lyft, to “learn its secrets,” it’s really a repeat of buying out John Hertz’s companies in 1926. He didn’t have any corporate secrets to sell, but simply well run companies that eventually GM couldn’t financially stomach anymore. But in those days, Hertz’s operations defined “mobility business.”
It’s always been a shame that those running our car companies and transportation firms today rarely know their own corporate histories. If they did, they would see how cyclical the industry is: Today’s outside investments look exactly like the outside, often high tech investments they made 100 years ago.
© 2017 Ed Wallace
Ed Wallace is a recipient of the Gerald R. Loeb Award for business journalism, conferred by the Anderson School of Business at UCLA. He reviews new cars every Friday morning at 7:20 on Fox Four’s Good Day and hosts the top-rated talk show, Wheels, 8:00 to 1:00 Saturdays on 570 KLIF AM. E-mail: EdWallace@gmail.com
