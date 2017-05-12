The Prediction

It is truly one strange world we inhabit today. A daily bombardment of facts screams that our economic society is changing significantly — in a way that will leave many behind, while rewarding any individual clever enough to surf the incoming economic wave.
That same observation, of course, could have been written 200 years ago, at the start of the Industrial Revolution; 110 years ago, when automobiles arrived, or even 60, when the Space Age began. And it would have been true, but the surfing analogy would have thrown people off in the far distant past. Society and technology are always moving forward because most of us aren’t Luddites. It’s the reason we build skyscrapers from metal and glass instead of stones like the pyramids.
But what does not change through centuries of economic and technological evolution is human nature. In fact, it is human nature’s relationship to outside stimuli that makes history seem to repeat itself. It’s not the historical event, it’s how people either created or reacted to the event that seems so familiar. Even now, when I visit with new car dealers every month, they regale me with stories about how the auto industry has changed because of technology; they observe that it’s a far different business from the one I left for broadcasting 24 years ago.
To which I reply: No, it’s not. It’s the exact same business model, accomplished in the same manner as then. Then I remind them of the auto industry I started with four decades ago, and ask, “What is any different today?” As stated before in this column, everything done online today merely replaces the enthusiast magazine reviews, Yellow Pages™ and price-shopping by phone prior to making a purchase.
Oh, and 40-some-odd years ago people asked about mileage, safety and fuel efficiency, too. So, this is the perfect example of how technology has changed little other than speed and the price of knowledge, but the underlying human nature in determining value over cost before moving forward has not changed one bit. In fact, the only thing that has changed is that people now believe that’s a true statement — never analyzing the reality to verify that belief.
This takes us to last week’s big story: That, by 2030, Americans will junk 203 million vehicles, leaving us with a network of only 44 million cars, most of the self-driving electric vehicles, to handle all of our mobility needs. Left devastated in this seismic shift in our economic world will be the entire auto and oil industries and all professions and trades that depend on those two. Even better, this same study claims that by 2022, a mere five years from now, electric ride-share vehicles will be “four to 10 times cheaper per mile than buying a new car.” Further, doing this will add a $1 trillion boost in disposable income for the American consumer — assuming that “the consumer” isn’t one of the millions of people who work in the auto industry, or are connected in any way to the oil exploration and refining industry.
Those workers will not be enjoying the benefits of a “boost in their disposable income.” In fact, their incomes will be completely wiped out. This study came out from an independent think tank, RethinkX. According to the USA Today article covering this coming shift in our automotive habits, RethinkX focuses on technology’s impact on transportation, energy, finance and healthcare. Now, one of its big promises is that the $20 cost of today’s Uber ride will fall to a mere $2; and even that may well be covered by a retailer, who will pick up your fare if you make just a small purchase during the ride. USA Today used the example that Starbucks may cover your fare if you stop by for a latte. The article also covers RethinkX’s position that this will all happen as quickly and completely as the Ford Model T replaced the day of the horse and buggy.
OK, one of the founders of that think tank may be an instructor at Stanford, but what he doesn’t know about history is shocking. The Ford Model T was introduced in 1908, but didn’t hit its target price for the masses until right before the Great War, thanks to the moving assembly line.
Moreover, in spite of its huge increase in sales, horse-drawn coaches and buggies and delivery wagons were the norm until the end of that war. Until the period right after the Second World War, in fact, if you went out into America’s rural areas, you’d find smaller farms still using real horsepower to plow their fields, harvest their crops and take their produce to market. Come to think of it, 109 years after the Ford Model T was introduced it still has yet to convince the Amish to get with the program.
In reality, the world ran on real horses’ power from the first chariots in 2000 bce to after the Second World War. That’s about 3,947 years. Although if one looks at it from the perspective of 4 millennia, that 30-year movement from horses to cars with horsepower was rather quick. It’s still a great deal longer than the 13 years this study is predicting before the end of car ownership in America.
Furthermore, this same group claims also to study how technology impacts health care. And so far technological advances in that field have not done one thing to lower overall pricing; the reverse is actually true. Healthcare currently accounts for nearly 18 percent of our Gross Domestic Product.
Two questions come to mind. Based on their timeframe for the end of the automobile age as we know it, we will have to start scrapping 15.6 million of the vehicles on the road every year until we hit that magic 44 million self-driving electric cars we’ll all be counting on in 2030. Second, we would have to quit selling new cars tomorrow to be able to get to that magical number in the time frame given. As a point of reference, they haven’t sold cars in Cuba since the revolution, and they’re still driving their 1955 Chevy Bel Airs in Havana.
And This Is Going To Work How?
Another issue left out of the discussion is how much more not just electric cars, but the self-driving ones will cost. Which makes one question: how can you reduce the cost of an Internet taxi company ride by 90 percent when today the corporations offering those rides, which don’t have to buy, own and maintain their vehicles, still haven’t figured out how to turn a profit. Come to think of it, the company’s 96 percent turnover in drivers suggests that there is no real profit to be made for the amount of work required. So, no one is making any money today off that business model, but some think-tank is suggesting that in just 13 years it can be profitable — by buying its own vehicles and slashing rates 90 percent.
Of course the basic assumption is that the vehicle’s cost, sans driver, will be dramatically lowered because it will be in motion the entire time, unlike today’s car ownership where one’s vehicle is parked 95 percent of the time. That’s still a spectacular mistake on the part of those writing this study.
The average person in America today drives around 12,000 miles a year, more in metropolitan areas such as Dallas/Fort Worth. So, if the car is always in motion, instead of sitting 95 percent of the time, then the annual mileage per year on these self-driving electric cars would be 240,000 miles using the lower 12,000 mile per year average. That’s 657.5 miles per day. But it’s claimed these will be electric cars: Where does one find an electric car either with a 700-mile-per-day range or that recharges so fast it can handle that many miles in one day?
Come to think of it, it’s common knowledge that battery-powered vehicles don’t have near their usual range in extreme cold weather. For many months each year up north, that could really impede the reality of depending on 44 million self-driving electric cars to handle the entire nation’s mobility needs.
Oh, and one more thing. Human nature and prosperity will either stop this silliness in its tracks or force a very long period of adapting to this new paradigm shift — and then only if their financial wherewithal is crushed in the same time frame. As long as individuals have the money to do so, they are going to want to own their own automobiles. Much in the same way that, if one has enough money, one owns a private swimming pool; which replaced the municipal pools we used as kids.
What’s Next, Walking?
But I have lived in a place where no one — or just the 1 percent — owned cars; and for virtually no money at all, private transportation took you anywhere you wanted to go. It was the Philippines in the early Sixties. Many there still lived in small Nipa huts they wove themselves and typically walked to work in the fields nearby. For a few centavos one could jump on a crowded Jeepney and go anywhere one wanted in town, or for a peso or two catch the Yellow Rabbit bus line anywhere it traveled on Luzon. Heck, we even had Kalesas at that time; and that brightly painted, horse-drawn carriage’s driver was called a “kutsero,” which in their language meant “car driver.”
So what is this grand prediction but the same thing, being proposed for our future? Getting around town for a couple of bucks instead of owning your own car? It’s already been done — and not because of high tech, but because in some parts of the world, the people can’t afford any personal motorized transportation. How is that a plan?
Thankfully, so far there’s no explanation of how this will happen when today, with prices 20 times higher, neither companies nor individuals can make money doing this. Moreover, while battery technology is improving quickly and prices have been slashed, the very idea that we will have electric cars with 700 miles of range within 13 years is speculative at best, likely wishful thinking. Then again, the wear and tear and depreciation on an electric self-driving car that will be used in excess of 200,000 miles per year will likely dictate a charge higher than that proposed $2 fare. And finally, human nature is such that if one has the financial wherewithal to do so, we like having total control over our lives. And for those who don’t have the financial wherewithal, they dream one day they will.
We haven’t even addressed what this country’s economy will look like if the estimated 9 million relatively high-paid individuals in the oil and refining industry, which includes those supported by those jobs and another few million or so in the auto industry, get fired. Not to mention the insurance agents that will be unemployed and all the other affiliated jobs connected to the personal ownership of vehicles. But maybe that’s the plan to begin with: If you completely destroy the nation’s current economy by quickly killing these critical industries, maybe the most we will be able to pay is two bucks for a ride someplace. And we may have to scrape together the money to do that, too.
© 2017 Ed Wallace
Ed Wallace is a recipient of the Gerald R. Loeb Award for business journalism, conferred by the Anderson School of Business at UCLA. He reviews new cars every Friday morning at 7:20 on Fox Four’s “Good Day” and hosts the top-rated talk show, “Wheels,” 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays on 570 KLIF AM. E-mail: wheels570@sbcglobal.net
