The American Candidate

At one period in American history, wage inequality was creating serious anger, even rage. That period of upheaval followed on the heels of the era of “yellow” journalism, which was that period’s fake news. There was a constant cry to return somehow to an idealized past in this country — which, then as now, had existed only in wistful nostalgia. The average American felt strangely disconnected from the new reality that a sudden jump in technology had created; while it improved the lives of some, this new reality threatened to leave many behind.
In this period of conservatism, an even stricter splinter party demanded morality from the masses. Further, after years of political scandal and an undercurrent in the lower classes of mistrust and fear, America needed a business hero to come forward, stop the corruption of our politicians and donors, and take care of the little guy. More than that, we believed the most respected business leader and friend to the average man should assume this political mantle.
True, he was a one-trick pony and possibly the country’s most egotistical businessman; and his public image as the best and brightest we had was nothing more than a decades-long, very successful PR campaign. Those facts changed few minds. This man, a true folk hero to the masses, had heroically exposed our country’s real problems and laid them at the feet of certain undesirable immigration. The public clamored for him to save them from something over which no government has control. He promised to save us from ourselves.
Yes, he was a fabulously wealthy blowhard who had always taken credit for the work of others. He claimed that he and he alone had created “modern times,” yet he was ignorant of literally everything in the world but his one claim to international fame. For many, that made him the perfect man for the White House. His name was Henry Ford. The year was 1923.
The clearest thing about history is that we seem to go over the same road time and again, never recognizing that the scenery is familiar. And the only thing that seemed to be going right, after a short depression in the early 1920s caused by converting from a wartime to a peacetime economy, was our economy. The modern middle class had already started to develop, thanks largely to the Ford Motor Company; Ford had introduced the $5-a-day wage before we got into the Great War. But not everyone worked in large-scale consumer manufacturing; and therefore, for those living in more rural regions, that economic largesse everyone talked about was somebody else’s dream, not their reality.
Anarchists seemed to speak for many poor Americans, who were missing out on the technological changes taking place. In fact, that period of change may have been more breathtaking that the one we are experiencing now. After all, those born in 1890 grew up depending on horses to get anywhere, and they did so in a country with a poverty rate above 50 percent. Sixty years later, most owned cars and were living in the atomic age; but it would take another decade before our poverty rate finally fell to 25 percent.
Politically we were mostly conservatives. True, Teddy Roosevelt had promised America his “Square Deal” to work on improving the masses’ lives. But even despite the Warren G. Harding administration’s rampant corruption, most believed that the problems in Harding’s administration were simple one-time catastrophes. The Ku Klux Klan had re-formed during the Great War; at the time it was more of a morality squad intent on forcing the public into its narrow mold of a good American citizen. To this end the Klan entered its candidates for public office and would control more than its fair share of cities across the country. Even Dallas/Fort Worth succumbed to that period’s hard right political movement. Darwin Payne, a Professor Emeritus at SMU, covered that in his 2000 book, Big D.
But the economic upheaval was also a reality change: From being a country that ran on whale oil and horses, we were turning into one of radio, airplanes, electricity and automobiles. And some were not dealing well with the adjustments those changes required.
Henry Ford was in fact considered America’s ultimate blue-collar hero. He was the man who always claimed to be on the side of the little guy, the man who believed that people living a rural existence were being displaced by modern America. And so in 1923 Ford announced that he was throwing his hat into the ring to become President of the United States. Or more accurately, Ford for President clubs sprang up across America to draft him, and he did little to campaign or stop the political adulation. This was similar to 1916, when Ford had won the Michigan Republican primary without having declared himself as a candidate. Not to mention that he had already run for the Senate back in 1918. Except he never campaigned, really wasn’t even aligned with a political party and didn’t seem to have a platform of ideas either. In the end he sided with the Democratic Party, but only because we didn’t have an Autocratic Party.
Pretending he was running for president didn’t seem to change his campaigning habits much. His campaign group’s releases seemed to suggest that Ford would simply be running against whatever “the interests” of the time favored. It was widely known that he hated experts, the media, bankers and whatever else was propelling this country forward economically. That’s what the public loved most about the idea he might win an election. Basically the “pro” arguments were the same we’ve heard: America needed a strong man, loyal to only the people — and with enough wealth that he was beholden to no man.
Collier’s magazine published a poll showing that Ford would easily beat any other candidate of either party.
Ford’s know-nothingness was always a problem, but those who loved and supported him couldn’t have cared less. What Ford wanted was not the White House but the continued admiration and idol worship of the masses. See, he didn’t feel complete: His early partner in the Ford Motor Company, James Couzens, was such a superb administrator that he probably was more responsible than anyone else for the Ford Motor Company’s success. Ford knew how to design and build a car, but couldn’t run a business. But the two men had had a falling out over the Great War.
Couzens had been born in Canada, and so he believed America should enter the conflict on the side of the Allies; he fought constantly with Ford, who was America’s greatest pacifist. Couzens’ position came from being a former member of the British Commonwealth; Ford’s from his belief in reincarnation and the dream he’d once had, of having been a soldier killed in war in a past life.
Couzens was elected Detroit mayor and then in 1922 became the junior senator from Michigan. He was the man who understood business and people. A conservative Republican with a strong sense of social justice, he could debate the best, organize things brilliantly and negotiate so that everyone felt they had won. Far from being a politician, Couzens was a true statesman.
Meanwhile, Ford’s primary base came from the readership of his Dearborn Independent newspaper, which he had been shipping to owners of his Model T since 1920. Ford claimed to have started his own newspaper because of the decline of what today is known as the mainstream media. In his paper he lamented that the industry, once known for exceptional reporting, had now simply become outlets for nonsense, apparently driven by the whims of modern advertising. But the Dearborn Independent also became Ford’s outlet for anti-Semitic rants, blaming the Jews for most everything that was ailing the country.
Of course, throughout history everyone whom the economy is overlooking or passing by needs a scapegoat. Today it may be illegal immigration, but in the 1920s Ford tired to made it the Jews. Only it’s impossible to believe that Ford was actually writing these columns. They were far too literate, too knowledgeable about too many events to have come from the mind of Henry Ford. Not to mention that Albert Kahn, the architect who designed all of his factories and his home, his butcher, and many others with whom Ford regularly did business were in fact people of the Jewish faith. All of whom said that when he dealt with them, Mr. Ford treated them with the greatest respect, dignity, and humanity. No, most believe that Ford’s personal secretary, Ernst Liebold, was the party responsible for that printed hatred.
The problem is that, although it was bigoted nonsense, many people would believe it to be true — certainly many of the Dearborn Independent’s readers, including one Adolph Hitler in Germany. Hitler even quoted Ford in Mein Kampf.
In the end, nothing came of Ford’s run for the presidency. He didn’t seem to be all that into it, but was propelled forward by those supporters who honestly believed he could fix whatever was wrong in Washington and therefore the country. And then one day in 1924, Ford suddenly announced that he was supporting Calvin Coolidge for president.
Henry Ford was one of those individuals in American history who showed the best and the worst of all of us. He was a visionary, in the same mold as Steve Jobs, Elon Musk and Walt Disney. And his one big dream of building a car that most everyone could afford was what drove his people to create moving assembly lines, dealerships, and then aircraft to make flight affordable, too, and so on. Like most visionaries, he wasn’t very good at running his own companies. Visionaries need that strong business partner to administer their visions profitably. But visionaries are not messiahs, although the public often confuses the two.
In his own way, however, Ford did become president of his own county in this period. He had purchased a winter getaway near Ways Station, Georgia. And seeing the abject poverty there and the lack of industry, medicine or even basic education, he set out to improve the residents’ lives. He built schools for both white and black children. He set up medical clinics and drained swamps, which were breeding grounds for mosquitoes. He founded a lumber industry and put many of those living in poverty to work there. In 1941 the city changed its name to Richmond Hill, but even today one can find signs that read, “The City That Henry Ford Built.”
It’s fair to say that in his lifetime he touched every single person’s life in that county and helped them improve it. That too shows the limitations of great wealth. For at the time Ford may well have been the richest man in America, but that county had very few residents. Even as late as 1970, Richmond Hill had a population of only 826 souls.
So the political scene today is nothing new: We’ve been there, done that. The economic upheaval as a direct result of technology is nothing new, either; nor is our hero worship of the most highly publicized visionaries. Had Henry Ford really tried to become president in 1924, that just might have happened. But deep down inside, he did seem to realize the limits of his abilities. Not to mention that the media was fairly harsh on what Ford didn’t know.
In the end he put his theories and his personal fortune to good use in Bryan County, Georgia, and did improve the lives of its citizens. But that social experiment was never made profitable, either. Once Ford passed away, his heirs shut down the Georgia projects. Had he been elected Ford could not have saved America from what was ailing it. In the end he just tried to save one county. That was a far more reasonable goal.
