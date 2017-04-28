It’s almost impossible to forecast our true automotive future today. On one hand we are inundated with stories about the Internet taxi companies like Uber and Lyft, and how they will one day soon make car ownership a thing of the past. On the other hand, countless stories every week relate how quickly we’ll all be incapable of driving, as our own vehicles will do that for us, and far better than we could. When the speculation runs really rampant, our future is using Internet taxi companies, which now will buy all the self-driving cars so they will be our sole source for personal mobility.
It’s almost as if some business journalists no longer have to check facts or even question the validity of a proposition because they were given all the “proof” necessary to write their story in the last Press Release on the corporation’s letterhead. Apparently, the major auto executives who read these stories don’t realize they were based solely on press releases, because they too want to get in on the action without ever asking if it’s the wise thing to do. Case in point: General Motors invested a half billion in Uber’s chief competitor, Lyft. The Ford Motor Company, in the meantime, is promising a self-driving car by 2020 — that vehicle which will be its first step into transforming from one of the world’s oldest automakers into a mobility company.
Meanwhile, most of our elected officials, who once believed in the rule of law and in smart government intervention to protect consumers, now think all of those laws and regulations were nonsensical and unnecessary. Although it seems strange they ignored similar pleadings from those in the transport business for regulatory relief for the past 80 years. Now we beta-test self-driving cars on public roads; and anyone who owns a car and a smartphone can be a cab driver, and if things go wrong those same officials will claim there was no way they could have predicted that negative outcome. To be clear, state and city officials are falling all over each other trying to give up, or ignore whatever they can to say they brought the future to their state or city faster than could be expected.
Not to bring up a couple of red lights that have flashed along the way, but it’s been barely a year since Kalamazoo Uber driver Jason Dalton went on a killing spree between picking up customers. Worse, his first customer of the afternoon, Matt Mellon, watched Dalton’s meltdown in real time, finally saw a chance to bail out of Dalton’s cab, and desperately tried to notify someone at Uber that they had a real problem on their hands. Only to find out, there was no way to do that. And simply giving Dalton a “one star” review was not going to be enough to stop him in his tracks. Before the night was over Dalton had killed six and wounded two more. His defense in court was that his Uber app told him to do it and directed him to this victims.
And how did that affect Uber as a company? Not at all.
Then came the self-driving car tests in San Francisco and Pittsburgh, which also turned into disasters for the company. In San Francisco a video camera caught one of Uber’s self-driving cars running a red light. The corporation immediately told the media that a driver was in control of that vehicle at the time, and he had been dismissed — and then doubled down by saying this was an object lesson in why it’s so critically important to get these self-driving cars on the road for all of us.
But here’s where the story really gets good. According to the New York Times and Fortune, that car caught on video running that red light in San Francisco was not under the control of the driver they dumped. No, it was in self-driving mode. And it wasn’t just one car that ran a red light during that test; according to the same story, six of them did.
The state of California told Uber to take those cars off the roads, as the company had not filed for permits to test them. Uber’s response? We’re Uber, we don’t do that. When that didn’t work the company’s second line of defense sounded like a 6-year-old’s whose parents ground him for doing something he claimed someone else got to do: “But Tesla gets to do it, why can’t I?”
And how did that affect Uber as a company? Not at all.
Arizona, apparently without verifying what really happened in California, allowed Uber to move its self-driving and red-light-running cars to the Grand Canyon state for testing.
There was still the other fleet of self-driving cars running the roads of Pittsburgh, and here local officials seem to have had enough. Turns out Uber was fined $11.4 million for operating self-driving cars in that state without the proper authority; and Pittsburgh stepped up to the plate and wrote a letter in defense of the company against that legal complaint. But in February Mayor Bill Peduto said he’s had enough of the Internet taxi company, as the relationship between the two entities is decidedly one-sided. According to the mayor, Uber gets everything it wants and gives absolutely nothing back to the community. (Uber did make a $10,000 donation to a local women’s shelter.)
Then came the testimony of a female engineer at the company who claimed sexual harassment, which obviously most of the public dislikes. It’s applied selectively, though; Bill O’Reilly and Uber find it’s not good to be tagged that way, but it’s seemingly OK for some presidents — at least two of them over the past 20 years. Finally, Travis Kalenick, CEO, was caught on an Uber driver’s video losing it during their debate over the compensation being offered drivers for the company. This time Kalenick apologized for his behavior and said something to the effect that he needed to grow up. And a number of executives quit the company, including its president, Jeff Jones — but not Kalenick.
And how did that affect Uber as a company? Not at all.
Then last week the New York Times broke another story, that Uber had set up its app so that, even if deleted from someone’s iPhone, it would still track their whereabouts. According to that article, Apple CEO Tim Cook confronted Kalenick over that violation of the privacy rules Apple insists developers follow. Additionally, the story claims that Uber’s software engineers “geofenced” Apple’s headquarters in such a way that anyone from that specific location who might delete Uber’s app would also erase the auxiliary software code that would continue tracking former users, therefore masking the process from Apple engineers. Uber has denied doing this.
This comes on top of other stories, claiming that Uber was shadowing Lyft drivers with a software they named “Hell” and that it had created and used software named “Greyball” to hide its drivers and operations from authorities in cities where its services were not considered legal.
Oh, and we haven’t even mentioned all the current lawsuits against the company. The one by Google’s self-driving car division is claiming in court that Uber bought a company that stole Google’s designs for self-driving vehicles. Even the judge in that case has warned Uber he’s not trusting the company’s claims in court.
And how did that affect Uber as a company? Not at all.
But even as those stories broke there were two great examples of actual business journalism at work. Just the facts: CNBC, using data collected by The Information, reported that only 4 percent of all Uber drivers remained active one year after their start date. Or, 96 percent quit driving. This certainly follows the pattern of emails I’ve received from those who once drove for the company, only to watch their pay drop month after month. It also follows data from the leasing company that Uber set up to put new drivers into vehicles and onto the grid. The lease price is through the roof, over $200 a week for an Accord to a Sonata. But the repossessions are high, too. Now it appears that program is simply putting new drivers into the repossessed cars. Or as one Honda general manager in Dallas said, you wouldn’t believe the quality of individuals coming in and picking up these repossessed cars every month. But it seems those cars come back again in 90 days.
Now, that might be something of an overstatement, but the point was made. These cars go out with drivers, who give up in a relatively short time. And these cars come back to be reconditioned and issued to another hopeful driver.
But the other business report concerned how much money Uber is going through. According to the financial information it shared with Bloomberg, the company lost $991 million in the last three months of 2015, then another $2.8 billion during 2016. Right. Uber lost almost four billion dollars in five financial quarters.
Those last three points are reality. A company desperate to keep new drivers coming on board ends up leasing cars to individuals who in no way have the credit to acquire those vehicles on their own. Ad campaigns and putting more new drivers into repossessions don’t seem to help either, as, according to sources, 96 percent of all drivers quit within a year. (No. 1 complaint is pay. But years ago we wrote a column on how many drivers will get trapped because they look at income and don’t anticipate their real total expenses, including gas, insurance, damage and depreciation.)
What is wrong with us today that the companies we admire most are often the ones losing the most money? True, Amazon took from 1994 to 2003 to post its first-ever profits of only $39 million. And as recently as 2014 it lost another $241 million. Tesla has never once made a profit in the almost 14 years it’s been in business. And Uber? Uber’s PR spokesperson’s answer to the story about how many billions they lost in five quarters contained this line: “We’re fortunate to have a healthy and growing business.”
Then this very week Uber announced that it’s going to launch its UberAir service in DFW in 2020. And once again the media jumped up and down and quoted the dignitaries and elected officials on how incredibly exciting this plan is and how DFW is at the forefront of the change in technology. Vanished once again are the stories of Uber’s broken business model, which loses billions, can’t retain a workforce or many members of upper level management and is the target of legal claims for harassment and theft of patents. There’s no mention of the countries that have already kicked Uber out or the American mayors who are infuriated that they believed the company’s promises to them and their citizens. Nobody’s bringing up the many media stories that have busted Uber for blatantly false and misleading statements — including those self-driving cars that ran red lights in San Francisco, which Uber blamed on drivers.
One is reminded of the dashboard camera that caught Uber’s CEO with two women in tow right before he blew up at the driver. One of these two women hit Travis Kalanick with the fact that even she’d heard Uber had a bad year last year, to which he replied, “I make sure every year is a hard year. That’s kind of how I roll.”
Note to Travis: Most CEOs don’t intentionally make the year harder than it already is on their company. Also, if a red light is shining on the video camera in front of you, that means it’s recording.
