Still end up at the dealership

1:02 Gary Patterson 'fired up' that TCU recruiting class not high-rated Pause

1:02 Rangers Andrew Faulkner preparing to help Jake Diekman void

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

0:49 TCU guard whose mom knew Jamie Dixon in college: It was like being recruited by family

2:17 Southake Carroll sends seven football signees to college on National Signing Day, including two to Baylor

2:54 Johnny Manziel court hearing in Dallas

2:01 Peek inside the Cowboys fitness center at The Star

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

0:31 Three-year-old wounded by shot through apartment window