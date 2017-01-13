Interesting Times

7:14 Community meeting about discipline of officer in viral arrest video Pause

0:43 Homicide detectives investigate death in southeast Fort Worth

3:28 President Obama's way with words

1:58 Whole Foods Market prepares to open Fort Worth store

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

1:19 Salsa Limon moved to new home

1:24 Fort Worthy: Why do we have the cattle drive?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks