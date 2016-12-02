Best of 2016

Ah, another 52 appearances on Fox Four’s Good Day, showing off the world’s automobile manufacturers’ latest and hopefully greatest vehicles. While I haven’t kept a perfect count of all the vehicles I’ve reviewed, this year I think we crossed the 1,000 mark. Not bad for 20 continuous years of new vehicles; my first on-air review of a new car was the 1975 Bricklin, in which I took Bob Brown of Channel 8, later with ABC’s 20/20, out for a spin. Apparently, no one was impressed; it was 21 years before anyone asked me to do that again.
Onward, then, to the 2016 best in class. Now, if I didn’t put an arbitrary cap on the base price of vehicles I find to be the best values in any given year, the hands-down winner for 2016 definitely would be the new Genesis G90 sedan. Genesis is now to Hyundai what Lexus is to Toyota or Infiniti to Nissan. And, since the first Lexus LS sedan was introduced over a generation ago, no luxury vehicle has surprised me more than this new G90. It’s even difficult to wrap my head around the fact that just 20 years ago Hyundai was building the unbelievably crappy Excel — using hand-me-down technology from Mitsubishi, what seemed to be cardboard for the inside door panels, and cheap plastic kitchen drawer handles, which weren’t that hard to pull through those cardboard panels. The best way to sum up the new Genesis G90 is the way I described it on Good Day: every bit as nice as the top line Audi A8L executive sedan, but for half the money.
Having said that, since high-end luxury cars have in fact gone mainstream, next year I will not put a financial cap on the list price of the best of the best column. We expect any vehicle costing over $50,000 to be exceptional, but that’s not always the case anymore. With that, here are the top five vehicles for the money that I reviewed this year.
1. 2016 Chevrolet Malibu — Base price: $21,680
I was not given the base model of the new Malibu to review. The one I got listed for just under $30,000 — but what a car. This easily surpasses the seventh generation of the Malibu, designed by Bryan Nesbitt (who also gave us the PT Cruiser during his Chrysler days). It debuted as a 2008 model and finally gave GM a car that would go head to head with either the Camry or Accord and frankly beat either one in heads-up competition. But the generation of the Malibu introduced in 2012 left me completely flat. However, the newest generation of the Chevy Malibu not only has the most stunning looks, but once you’re inside it it’s hard to tell it’s not a luxury vehicle in the upper trim levels. Additionally, it had more functional technology in it for the money than any other vehicle I’ve reviewed. Combine that with an exceptionally quiet ride and superior handling on all road conditions and this new Malibu became the easiest pick for the best value of 2016 of any car tested.
2. 2016 Audi A3 E-tron — Base Price: $38,900
Rarely has a hybrid electric impressed me as the Audi A3 E-tron did. Sure, a number of vehicles now have small battery packs on board that will take you 18 – 20 miles on pure electric power before turning on the gasoline engine and running on that system — or a combination of gas and electric. The Ford Energi models do this, as does the top line Prius. But none are as technologically advanced as this Audi. Here’s why. Once that battery is depleted, around 20 – 21 miles of electric driving, the gasoline engine not only takes over, but you can have it recharge the battery while you are driving. Here’s the best part: It recharges that battery completely in 37 – 40 miles of highway driving. That is spectacularly fast. While testing it, I drove from west Fort Worth to Arlington on electric power, and then the gas engine came on. But, by the time I reached Loop 12, the battery had enough juice to take me all the way into downtown Dallas. The net result of that 37-mile run was 93 miles per gallon.
This system worked and worked well. This is a critical point, because I’ve now tested at least three vehicles that would easily meet the 2025 standards for CAFE that have most manufacturers screaming bloody murder now. As with most Audis, this one is fun to drive, but its ability to recharge its own battery quickly while driving sets it apart from any other manufacturer’s similar power train setup.
3. 2017 Honda Ridgeline — Base price: $29,475
Since I spent almost half my career working with Honda products, the first generation of the Honda Ridgeline truck could not have been more disappointing. The company’s known for its incredible attention to detail, but it was obvious to me that Honda had cut every corner it could to build that Ridgeline as cheaply as possible. And it flopped in the market — so badly that the person who ran that product team expressed worries to friends about becoming unemployed.
The first Ridgeline I reviewed had a list price of $36,000, but this was at a time when full-sized domestic crew cabs were often advertised for $25,000 in a desperate attempt to move them. To be fair, I have several friends who purchased the first generation of this truck and absolutely loved them. I didn’t.
That changed completely with this generation. Honda’s legendary attention to detail is apparent everywhere on this vehicle. The cheesy plastic dash was replaced by high-end materials and a superior look. And easy functionality remains, whether it’s putting up the back seat for more interior cargo room, or the hidden trunk in the bed of the truck. This one’s also a real stadium tailgate winner; two models have a 540-watt premium sound system and exterior speakers built into the walls of the back bed to pump music out across the parking lot. Not only that, but those exterior speakers sound pretty good.
Still, the biggest change to this new truck is its quiet ride and smooth highway manners. Suddenly this has gone from a cheap Honda with a high list price to a superior Honda for just a bit more. It doesn’t hurt that the prices of domestic crew cabs have gone up substantially in the past decade, which makes this new Honda look like more of a value than it did back in 2005.
4. 2017 Mazda 3 with G Vector Control — Base price: $17,845
It’s a given that any new 3 Series vehicle Mazda introduces will end up on the short list of the best vehicles for the money I’ve reviewed. And no matter how many times I’ve said it, it bears repeating that the Mazda3 is the benchmark compact car sold in America. Period. In the past year or so even Car & Driver has come around to what I’ve been saying about Mazda for some time. The famed automotive magazine has done shoot-outs for best Midsized SUV, best compact SUV, best midsized car and best compact. And the winners were the Mazda CX9, Mazda CX-5, Mazda5 and you guessed it, the Mazda3. Not since Honda took home all of the awards 30 years ago has one manufacturer been so dominant for consistently delivering exceptional vehicles.
Granted, most of what’s new in the 2017 edition is updating the interior, but the G Vector Control system surprised me: It’s extremely clever in helping a driver handle the Mazda in corners without noticing what it’s doing. Here’s how it works. The software senses a turn at speed and in a micro-second retards the engine, which has the effect of lowering the front of the vehicle, thereby putting more weight on the front wheels. But as the turn continues, it does the opposite; because of the physics, that puts a bit more weight on the back wheels. What’s stunning is that you can’t tell the car is doing anything other than cornering with complete control in the driver’s hands. Now, that’s clever. Combine all this with the extreme fuel efficiencies of Mazda’s Skyactiv engines, which easily deliver over 40 miles per gallon, and you understand why for the past decade Mazda3s have made this list.
5. 2017 Jaguar F Pace — Base Price: $41,990
The compact luxury SUV market really took off with the Porsche Macan a few years back. Then a year ago Lexus joined the club with its exceptional NX model. Still, Lexus is best known for its midsized RX; and, in spite of the value in its newest crossover clan member, the RX is still Lexus’ best seller. However, over at Porsche people have started waiting on allocation lists to get their new Macan; and the desired paint color apparently determines how long one might have to wait. One friend had to wait over six months because she wanted one in gold.
Now comes Jaguar, putting out a new compact luxury SUV at a very appealing price with exceptional ride and handling — and you honestly believe this vehicle belongs in the Jaguar family. That’s an important distinction; during the days when Ford owned the company, their Baby Jag looked, felt and drove exactly like the Ford Mondeo of Europe. Or, how cheesy can you get?
Like the Porsche Macan, the F Pace immediately became so popular that customers have had to wait months for delivery. Won’t it be ironic if this is the vehicle that makes Jaguar truly mainstream in the luxury car market?
And there you have it. The five best cars for the money that I’ve reviewed in 2016. Six, if you count the Genesis G90.
