Graphic video shows violent crash at Florida toll plaza
Toll booth surveillance video shows a violent crash that occurred last Sunday, near St. Cloud, in Osceola County, on the Florida Turnpike. The crash victim miraculously survived and was later released from an area hospital.
Mason Cherry, a 12-year-old on the Warhogs baseball team, jumps over the catcher to score a run for his team. The Warhogs were playing a game against the Wichita Outlaws at Westurban Park in Wichita, KS.
Authorities from Fort Worth and White Settlement converged on the home of a man who died after jumping off an overpass near his home. When officers arrived, they found suspicious wiring and smelled natural gas, so the bomb squad was summoned.
35,000 people gathered at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for America's largest one-day evangelistic event, Harvest America, Sunday, June 10, 2018. Last time the event was in Arlington in 2016, it set a record of 90,000 attendees.
When Verizon IndyCar driver Ed Jones first got into racing, whenever his parents typed his name on the internet they got that "other" Ed Jones, the feared Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman from the 70's and 80's.
IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud has never won at Texas Motor Speedway, but he feels good going into Saturday's race. In fact, the Frenchman will feel somewhat as a hometown favorite given his car sponsor.