Graphic video shows violent crash at Florida toll plaza

Toll booth surveillance video shows a violent crash that occurred last Sunday, near St. Cloud, in Osceola County, on the Florida Turnpike. The crash victim miraculously survived and was later released from an area hospital.
Osceola County Sheriff's Office Pierre Taylor
"Too Fast" Jones meets "Too Tall" Jones

When Verizon IndyCar driver Ed Jones first got into racing, whenever his parents typed his name on the internet they got that "other" Ed Jones, the feared Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman from the 70's and 80's.

Comedia local en español

Un grupo de comediantes latinos de Dallas Fort Worth se han dado la tarea de expanidr la comedia en vivo en español con la meta de unir a la comunidad hispana a través de la risa.