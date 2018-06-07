San Diego Padres fan catches foul ball in her beer, then chugs it

A San Diego Padres fan was in for a surprise when she caught a foul ball in her beer. After some encouragement from the crowd, she went on to chug the beer, with the ball still in the cup.
San Diego Padres via Storyful
