Police chase stolen armored personnel carrier through streets of Richmond, Va.

Watch as police chase a stolen armored personnel carrier through the streets of Richmond, Virginia on the night of June 5, 2018.
Parker Slaybaugh Jason Boatright
BMW plunges 7 stories from Texas parking garage

Police in Austin, Texas released video showing a BMW plunging seven stories from a downtown parking garage and striking another vehicle as it lands in an alley. The driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed through the garage barrier.