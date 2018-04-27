Cowboys take former Coppell star and Texas OL Connor Williams in the second round

Connor Williams grew up in Coppell following the Dallas Cowboys.

After a standout career at Texas, Williams got called to come back home Friday night as the second round pick of the Cowboys in 2018 NFL Draft.

It was a little later than Williams expected, considering he was projected as a first-round pick, but it ended up being a dream come true.

"I knew it was a Dallas area code when the phone started ringing," said Williams, who dropped to his knees and cried when he go the call from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. "I was thinking this can't be. I got on the phone and it was Cloud 9. My family knew the back of my mind I wanted to be a Dallas Cowboy. As a local kid, I grew up a fan. For my name to be called to represent America's Team is a dream come true."

Williams, picked 50th overall, played tackle at Texas but likely projects to guard in the NFL where he would fill a huge need at left guard next to Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith and Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick.

Jonathan Cooper played left guard in 2017, but the Cowboys made no attempt to resign him in free agency. He eventually joined the San Francisco 49ers.

Again, Williams likely projects to guard, but he has the flexibility to play guard and tackle.

He said he is coming to the Cowboys with no expectations and is open to either position.





It gives Cowboys some flexibility as well.

Right tackle La’el Collins played left guard his first two years before moving to tackle in 2017.

He wants to stay at right tackle but the Cowboys goal is to put the best five players on the field in their ideal spots.

If that means, Collins at left guard and Williams at tackle, then that is also on the table.

The most important thing is he coming to the Cowboys with a chip on his shoulder and motivated to work after dropping out of the first round.

"It’s been a process," Williams said. "I have a fire. I am ready to get to work. I am glad it’s the Cowboys so that makes the wait worthwhile."

The second-round pick comes after the Cowboys selected Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch with the 19th overall pick in the first round.





There was talk of the Cowboys possibly trading the pick to the Seattle Seahawks for safety Earl Thomas.

But nothing got serious while teams were on the clock on Friday.

So the Cowboys stood pat and filled a need along the offensive line with Williams .

The Cowboys also again bypassed the need at receiver following the release Dez Bryant two weeks ago.

The Cowboys have one more pick in the third round and seven more picks on the final day of the draft on Saturday.