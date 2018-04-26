Cleveland Browns pick Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield with No. 1 overall pick

The Cleveland Browns selected Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.
Mayfield was not at AT&T Stadium.
The Heisman Trophy winner was in the area earlier this year to accept the Davey O'Brien Award in Fort Worth.
He told the Star-Telegram in February that he didn't plan to attend the draft.
Mayfield said he'll watch the draft at home in Austin with his parents, family and friends.
"There are so many people that helped me along the way that I want to celebrate this with," he said in February. "Because it's not just about me. Yeah, one name gets called, but I've had coaches, teammates, my family, that have all been there for me through the ups and downs that I want to help celebrate with."
The New York Giants followed by taking Penn State running back Saquon Barkley No. 2 then the New York Jets grabbed USC quarterback Sam Darnold at No. 3.
The next six picks included: Denzel Ward, Cleveland; Bradley Chubb, Denver; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis; Josh Allen, Buffalo; Roquan Smith, Chicago, and Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco.
With the selection of Allen, the Bills are the only team in modern NFL history (post-1970 merger) that has never picked a quarterback in the top 13 picks of the draft. Their highest-ever quarterback selection was Jim Kelly at 14th overall in 1983.
It's been 35 years to the day that the Bills drafted Jim Kelly.
They paid a big price to get Allen, trading their two second-round picks and the No. 12 slot for the rights to move to No. 7.
Arizona selected Josh Rosen to round out the top 10. The Cardinals traded their No. 15, No. 79 and No. 152picks to Oakland to move to the 10th pick.
