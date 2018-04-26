The latest JFK records: Check some out here, but be prepared to wait years for others

It has been nearly 55 years since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas.
Now, newly released documents about that tragic day and the investigation that followed are available to the public.
But this isn't the final release of federal documents, as it was planned to be.
President Trump ordered that some documents stay sealed "because of identifiable national security, law enforcement and foreign affairs concerns." So anyone interested in those documents will have to wait another three years.
In the meantime, check out more than 18,000 documents newly released regarding the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992 online at the National Archives website, www.archives.gov/research/jfk/release.
