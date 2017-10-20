Same Kind of Different as Me.mov

Amazon is still deciding where to establish its second headquarters, and DFW looks to prove that North Texas is the ideal location. Here's what the Dallas-Fort Worth area has to offer the tech company.
If you turn on the TV, you're bound to see advertisements for a variety of exercise programs guaranteed to help you get in shape and improve your cardiovascular health. But how much exercise do you really need to be heart-healthy? And what type of exercise is best?
The Walden Grove High School PAC dance team performed a Wizard of Oz routine with current music mixed in at the school's homecoming assembly in Sahuarita, Arizona. A video of the performance posted to YouTube on Sept. 29 has been viewed more than 1.2 million times.