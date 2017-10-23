How a personal loan can positively affect your credit score. Think Outside the Bank®

“Thinking outside the bank” is more than a tagline for Unity One Credit Union. It denotes the differences that set credit unions apart from banks.
“We are member-owned, not owned by a small group of shareholders or select few, and we are not for profit. That generally translates to affordable lending rates and higher savings rates for members. We think local with profits returning to the community via our members -- it is in our charter. We offer a wide range of services—just like the banks – but in general, we like to say we are hassle-free. With little to no fees, we try to find solutions for our customers,” explains Erayne Gee Hill, vice president of marketing.
From its beginnings, Unity One has sought to promote thrift and provide low-cost loans to members, exemplifying the credit union philosophy of "people helping people.” Unlike other financial institutions, Unity One Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative, working for its members’ benefit. The unique advantage of credit union membership is that profits are returned to members in the form of lower rates on loans and greater returns on savings and investment accounts. Another benefit is the volunteer board of directors who is elected by the membership and who works to secure the members’ financial goals.
Nowadays, many credit unions have opened membership beyond the employees of a certain business or corporation. Established in 1927, Unity One Credit Union is the oldest credit union in Texas. It was started by a group of railway clerks with the Great Northern Railway, and as it grew, it served the employees and families of what became the BNSF Railway. After BNSF transferred its corporate headquarters to Fort Worth in 1998, the credit union expanded its field of membership to include other non-railroad companies, organizations and individuals.
Today, anyone who lives works, worships or attends school in Fort Worth or its surrounding cities and in the St. Paul, Minn. and Kansas City, Kan. areas may apply for Unity One membership.
“Unity One is located in three major locations -- Texas, Minnesota and Kansas – with nine branches that serve more than 30,000 members nationwide. All of our services are also available online,” says Hill.
Community service and education are hallmarks of Unity One Credit Union. “We focus on empowering our customers through education. We have certified financial counselors who are constantly out in the community,” Hill added.
And Unity One likes to start financial education early. There are two Unity One Credit Union branches in technology-focused high schools – Birdville ISD Center for Technology and Advanced Learning and Keller ISD Center for Advanced Learning. Another two branches are in Fort Worth ISD elementary schools, Washington Heights and Oak Lawn.
“The Birdville ISD branch is a high-performing branch, and the in-school branch at Washington Heights school has had – and maybe currently—savings in excess of $20,000,” Hill says.
One of the learning tools for high school students is Unity One’s “Dollars to $ense program.” It is a reality fair introducing the students to “adulting.” Students are assigned a monthly income, and just like real life, are challenged to spend less than they earn. They visit booths where they make decisions on how much to spend on housing, insurance, whether they can afford the loan for the car they want, and even if they can afford a gym membership or a pet. At the end, these high schoolers have new respect for the financial decisions their parents make month after month.
Unity One financial counselors are available to present programs or one-on-one sessions free of charge. Just contact Unity One’s director of community and public relations.
Coming up, Unity One Credit Union is sponsoring a fall festival called Boo Bash at the Northpark YMCA, 9100 N. Beach St., Fort Worth, on Saturday, October 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. The local community is invited to come dressed in costume and enjoy a carnival midway, Zombie Zumba, food trucks, live music and games.
One of Unity One’s biggest community events is held the weekend before Fort Worth ISD students return to the school in the fall. The credit union gives away free school supplies. In August, Unity One paired with Goodwill who had a “pop-up store” with school uniforms, free underwear and socks.
Locally, Unity One also sponsors a free soccer tournament and in Kansas City, a classic car show.
There are a variety of ways that Unity One demonstrates “people helping people.”
“There is such a thing as good debt,” says Hill. “Just as young people have to learn the importance of establishing credit, our adult members need to know that they also have to prove to lenders that they pay their bills on time and are trustworthy. A good way to start is with a credit card with a low balance or a small loan.”
And with the upcoming holidays, Unity One Credit Union is offering a Holiday Loan Sale that is an effective way to establish good debt. The offer runs from November 1-December 31. It must be a new loan with a minimum of $500 to a maximum of $2500. Terms are 12 months. More information is at www.unityone.org
“At Unity One we know our members’ history and we think they have a better experience with us. We want to be good stewards of their money and we work with them and for them toward financial wellness. Credit unions are just different, and that’s a great thing.” says Hill.
