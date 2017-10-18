It’s International Credit Union Day, and Unity One Credit Union asks you to Think Outside the Bank®

On October 19, 2017, credit unions around the world will celebrate International Credit Union Day (ICU Day), and Fort Worth-based Unity One Credit Union will have celebrations at every branch. Since 1948, on the third Thursday of every October, credit unions have celebrated the principles that make credit unions the best financial partners of people all over the world.
Credit unions are not-for-profit financial cooperatives, offering the same services as other financial institutions but with a people-first philosophy. They did not receive federal bailouts as banks did a few years back and have been traditionally thought of only as savings houses to serve a select few. Not in 2017, many credit unions serve the community are the places to go for everything from credit cards and auto loans to mortgages and financial advice. With nine branches nationwide and about 30,000 members, Unity One Credit Union is proud of its 90 years of safe, secure and hassle-free banking. Banking should never feel like a punishment. Visit a location today to get expert advice from a certified financial counselor.
Unity One Credit Union and others worldwide have operated according to the same core principles since the 1850s, when a group of weary German workers, tired of being exploited by loan sharks, formed the world’s first credit union by banding together to provide affordable credit to each other.
These principles are derived from the seven values shared by all cooperatives. They are:
Democratic Control
One member = One vote. Whether you have $5 or $5 million, your voice is equal.
Open and Voluntary Membership
Members are connected by a bond of association, fostering a sense of community.
Non-Discrimination
Credit unions are open to all without regard for race, orientation, nationality, sex, religion, gender, or politics.
Service to Members
Credit unions are ranked No. 1 in service in numerous surveys, because they exist to serve members, not profit.
Distribution to Members
Credit unions return all profits to their members through dividends, lower fees, better savings rates, and improved services.
Building Financial Stability
Credit unions are historically stable organizations. They’re owned by the people they serve, so they don’t take unnecessary risks.
Cooperation Among Cooperatives
Credit unions and cooperatives share the same principles. Together, they amplify each other’s good works.
Social Responsibility
Credit unions strive for social justice by committing to strengthening their communities and helping people of modest means.
Ongoing Education
Credit unions prioritize financial education for their members, employees and communities as part of their pursuit of social justice.
This is why we celebrate ICU Day at Unity One Credit Union. We think ideas like people before profit, social responsibility, and financial education improve lives. It’s why cooperative banking is a key component of helping people in developing countries get access to microloans, or a middle-class couple in Fort Worth, Saint Paul or Kansas City can receive an affordable mortgage for their first home.
So when we wish you a Happy ICU Day at Unity One Credit Union, know that we’re thanking you for belonging to a movement that’s helping your neighbors—and people around the world—grow and thrive and follow their dreams.
If you have any questions about the credit union philosophy or how Unity One Credit Union can help you, stop by or contact us at 800.628.5517 or at mbrservice@unityone.org.
Source: Unity One Credit Union blog post – October 2016.
