Hangman's House of Horrors Presents No More Scaredy Cats.

Every year Hangman’s House of Horrors prides itself on their haunted themes and this year is no exception. Hangman’s is delivering a theme centered on Texas Legends such as the Bexar County Hospital’s Angel of Death and Hezekiah Jones, known as “The Hangman.” You can expect first-class scares and an experience you’ll never forget!
On October 6, Hangman’s is delivering a special event for families of all ages. Does the dark night take the fear level over the edge for you or your little ones? Take that fear and throw it to the wind on Scaredy Cat Night. On October 6th only, Hangman’s will be leaving the night-lights on for children and adult Scaredy-Cats alike.
You don’t want to miss Hangman’s wildly popular tradition. The Texas Legends will be on their best behavior and passing out candy instead of screams. Join Hangman's as they enter into their 29th season, the only staple returning year over year is the status of the largest charity benefiting Haunted House. To date, Hangman’s has donated over $2,000,000 to local charities including American Cancer Society, A Wish with Wings, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Fort Worth, Victory Therapy Center and Safe Haven.
If you’ve always wanted to see Hangman’s House but hold off on the fright, this is the night for you! On top-of scary ghouls playing nice, the event gets even nicer with tickets at half price, $12.50.
Come out and don’t get Tricked, Just get treated this year! Kick off your Halloween season on a non-horrific note with an extra special Trick or Treat Bag by being one of the first 250 scaredy cats that night, so don’t be late. As another special thank you for your support please use this special coupon code HANGST to receive $5 off of your ticket. See you there!
Comments