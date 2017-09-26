Sam's Furniture, a North Texas institution for over 70 years.

Sam’s Furniture is a North Texas institution, supplying the community with quality furniture, appliances, mattresses and accessories at affordable prices for more than 70 years. The store even carries a variety of outdoor furniture, including tables, chairs and fire pits.
“Sam’s has three locations to serve you with our great pricing, an incredible lease to own program and the best customer service in the business,” says Seth Weisblatt, who owns the business with his brother-in-law Jeff London.
Seth’s grandparents established Sam’s Furniture in Haltom City in 1946. Seth’s dad took over the company during the 1970s while Seth came on board in the early 2000s. Jeff joined the team in 2010. Seth and Jeff are proud of the family heritage the business enjoys and how the stores have impacted the community.
“I started working for the family business in 2003,” Weisblatt says. “It’s amazing to see how many customers, families and employees we have touched over the years. Words cannot describe how thankful we are to our customers for continuing to do business with us and referring their friends and family to us for so long. It is a true blessing to ‘come to work,’ because for us, it’s our way of life!”
In addition to fine furniture, appliances, mattresses and the like at low prices, including such name brands as Ashley Furniture, Whirlpool and Samsung, Sam’s offers numerous benefits, including top-notch customer service. Tens of thousands of people have bought furniture from Sam’s over the years. Here are testimonies from just a few of them:
“Excellent customer service, and the store has outstanding prices. I would recommend this store to friends and family.” – Michelle B.
“In this day and age, to have a company that cares enough to take care of you no matter what the issue, is a real blessing!” – Jason P.
“Wonderful customer service/sales over the telephone. I called the store, on a whim, and described what I wanted for dining furniture, and the sales person told me she had it. Lo and behold, when I visited the store, she was right! Saved me a lot of time and stress! I will be back. In fact, I'm looking at the online lamp inventory now.” – Pamela P.
“Wow — I’m so impressed with this store’s Customer Service Department; Dorthy Escalon is FABULOUS! She has worked with the company 28 years, which tells me a lot about her…and the company! The prices are awesome — including the delivery cost! They have high quality furniture at affordable prices — I recommend this store without hesitation.” – Jennifer P.
“My Husband and I bought our first couch from Sam’s. The store was clean and very nice inside. We knew what we wanted and received excellent customer service from the time we walked in. We did not feel pressured to buy anything else other than our couch. Picking up was easy and quick. I would recommend Sam’s, and we have to all of our friends.” – Amanda T.
It’s no secret why Sam’s Furniture is the best in the business when it comes to customer service.
“We’re a hard working family that wants to excel at taking care of our customers,” Weisblatt says. “Ask around, many of your friends and neighbors have shopped with us — we're excited to help you, too!”
One benefit of shopping at Sam’s is the friendly and helpful, but low-key sales staff.
“Sam’s is a stress-free environment,” Weisblatt says. “We are just here to help you with the item or items you came in for. For that reason, our pay is not based on commission.”
Regarding the low prices you’ll find in each of the Sam’s locations, the company doesn’t rely on gimmicks, such as the “going out of business” sales you see all over the Metroplex, with people standing on street corners waving signs.
“We do not play games with our pricing,” Weisblatt says. “We offer lower prices every day on every item throughout the store than most competitors during so-called sales. We buy direct from the manufacturer to save you more money. Customers tell us our prices are a LOT less than the competition.”
Sam’s doesn’t have hidden or surprise fees. When you purchase an appliance from Sam’s, for example, they include all washer hoses and dryer vents and standard dryer power cord types in the price. Many other stores charge more than $50 for these items.
Low prices don’t mean shoddy merchandise — far from it.
“We want the best for your home,” Weisblatt says. “Our buyers spend countless hours reviewing new products and manufacturers. If we don’t feel like it meets our quality standards, you will not see it at Sam’s.”
If you’re low on cash, no problem. Sam’s offers a convenient and easy leasing program in which low cash prices determine your monthly payment amount. Sam’s quotes lease-to-own monthly payments that include all taxes and fees, and there is no penalty for early payoffs. The leasing program is managed and serviced in-house, and everything is explained clearly and completely, with no hidden fees or surprises.
If you need to repair your credit, which you can do by making on-time payments, Sam’s is the place to start.
“We are more interested in your credit future than your credit past,” Weisblatt says. “Our ‘no worry’ Lease to Own program will fit your budget. Our goal is for you to improve your credit, achieve ownership and save money.”
Whether you need to fully outfit your apartment or house with beds, couches and office furniture, or you simply need a lamp, a refrigerator or a TV stand for that new flat screen you just bought, Sam’s Furniture, which has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, is the place for you. Stop by one of their showrooms or give them a call today!
