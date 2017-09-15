Hangman’s House of Horrors to help Hurricane Harvey victims

Familiarity can offer a comfort of sorts, but unlike many other Haunted Houses, Hangman’s House of Horrors ensures you will feel none by changing the theme and house each year. Coming into their 29 season, the only staple returning year over year is the status of the largest charity benefiting Haunted House. To date, Hangman’s has donated over $2,000,000 to local charities including: American Cancer Society, A Wish with Wings, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Fort Worth, Victory Therapy Center and SafeHaven.
The Hangman’s namesake, Hezekiah Jones, known simply as “Hangman,” was known to stalk victims along the banks of the Trinity River and hung 120 people until dead. When an angry mob finally sentenced Hezekiah to his own rope and left him hanging overnight to die, Fort Worth thought they were finally safe. But Hangman wasn’t finished yet. When the gravedigger returned to finish the job, all he found was a broken rope dangling by the river’s edge. Fort Worth still isn’t safe from Hezekiah’s rage and legend has it he returns to the city each year hunting for new souls to continue his horrific existence. Last year over 30,000 people claimed to see him stalking victims throughout Fort Worth. No one is safe when Hangman is around.
This year, Hangman will strike fear into our guests alongside terrifying historic and living Texas Legends, such as Genene Jones, a sadistic and murderous nurse known as The Bexar County Hospital’s Angel of Death.
Hurricane Harvey became a devastating Texas legend this year and Hangman’s House of Horrors is out to #HangHarvey. Come out and be terrified by the creepiest people, places and things Texas has to offer while standing up for Hurricane Harvey Victims. By purchasing your ticket using Promo Code: TEXASSTRONG, $10 of each ticket will go towards Hurricane Relief efforts.
Help us #HangHarvey while trying to make it through the most horrific haunted house Texas has to offer. Our chilling take on these “Texas Legends” will make you check over your shoulder and under your bed before you feel safe enough to close your eyes at night!
