Advertise

December 5, 2014 11:52 AM

Advertise

Print and Digital Advertising in Fort Worth couldn't be easier

Reach the Dallas-Fort Worth community with Star-Telegram Media Services.

To learn more about Star-Telegram Media Services and our DFW Online Network please our Media Kit website.

To place a Classified Ad, please call us at (817) 332-3333 or visit our self service page.

Buy advertising

Print Advertising with Star-Telegram Media Services

Key contacts

  • Vice President/Advertising: Stephanie Boggins 817-390-7877 or Email
  • National Ads and Major Accounts: Larry Bien 817-390-7150 or Email
  • Insert Ads: Rod McLain 817-390-7392 or Email
  • Help Wanted, Recruitment: Carla Crow 817-390-7533 or Email
  • Real Estate, Listings, Apartments: Gary Cruse 817-390-7605 or Email
  • Automotive - Local/National: Gary Cruse 817-390-7605 or Email
  • Problems with a classified ad: Carla Crow 817-390-7533 or Email
Buy advertising

Digital Advertising with DFW Online Network

Key contacts

  • Digital Advertising with the Star-Telegram or our network of sites: Sheree Brockway 817-390-7811 or Email

Online Ad questions

For all your Online Ad questions, please call 1-877-223-7355 or send us an e-mail.

If you need assistance with a classified ad you placed online, we'll respond between our normal business hours of 9 am - 6:30 pm Eastern time (6 am - 3:30 pm Pacific), Monday - Friday (excluding holidays).

Related content

Advertise

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Packers beat Cowboys 34-31 to reach NFC title game

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos