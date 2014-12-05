Print and Digital Advertising in Fort Worth couldn't be easier
Reach the Dallas-Fort Worth community with Star-Telegram Media Services.
To learn more about Star-Telegram Media Services and our DFW Online Network please our Media Kit website.
To place a Classified Ad, please call us at (817) 332-3333 or visit our self service page.
Digital Advertising with DFW Online Network
Key contacts
Online Ad questions
For all your Online Ad questions, please call 1-877-223-7355 or send us an e-mail.
If you need assistance with a classified ad you placed online, we'll respond between our normal business hours of 9 am - 6:30 pm Eastern time (6 am - 3:30 pm Pacific), Monday - Friday (excluding holidays).
Comments